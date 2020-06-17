How drought destroys lives and what we can do about it

For many parts of the world, climate change has brought prolonged and recurrent droughts that are destroying livelihoods and entire ways of life for farmers and herders. The number of climate-related disasters has doubled over the past 20 years compared to the 20 years prior, and many are linked to droughts and environmental degradation. On International Day of Drought and Desertification, we shine the spotlight on five droughts that need urgent and long-term solutions.

