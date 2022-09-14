How do structural vulnerabilities impede progress towards achieving SDG 4 (Quality Education) in Small Islands Developing States

Access to quality education and lifelong learning (Goal 4) is crucial to reach the ambition of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Education is an important enabler for many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ranging from no poverty and gender equality to decent work, climate action and peace, among others. This short policy brief sheds light on the relationship between structural vulnerabilities faced by countries (particularly SIDS) and their ability to achieve SDG 4 (Quality Education).