How discerning patterns develops and affects well-being throughout childhood

ABSTRACT

This review study is a first attempt to map the existing theoretical and empirical literature about a possible core capacity for well-being: discerning patterns. The main research question is: drawing from a multidisciplinary evidence base, what is the empirical and theoretical knowledge of children’s discerning patterns and how does it interact with overall child well-being throughout childhood?

The review of the literature will contribute to the understanding of discerning patterns as a core capacity for well-being within the Learning for Well-Being framework. The review includes systematic searches in various electronic databases and a selection of studies based on pre-set criteria. From the review of literature, various proxies related to discerning patterns were identified: system thinking, working memory, self-regulation and conformity. Each of these proxies was supported with a stream of literature, but some were hardly supported with empirical findings. Results revealed that for selfregulation there were connections with well-being while there were no links to well-being for the other proxies. Studies tended to focus on preschool and elementary school children, while the youngest and oldest children were hardly studied. Two studies included teachers. In combination with an exploration into the existence and impact of eight other possible core capacities for well-being, this study can contribute to the understanding of core capacities that may benefit child well-being.

Read the full report