How to Design Disability-Inclusive Social Protection

This is the fifth in a series of policy guides developed to support policymakers and practitioners in Asia and the Pacific in their efforts to strengthen social protection. This policy guide explains why social protection is important for persons with disabilities and introduces key concepts and schemes that are necessary for disability-inclusive social protection.

THE IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL PROTECTION FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Asia and the Pacific is home to more than 690 million people, including women, men and children with some form of disability, many of whom are unseen, unheard and uncounted.

Persons with disabilities are defined as “those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others” (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), article 1).

Social protection for persons with disabilities is fundamental for achieving their effective inclusion and active participation in society. Through the provision of essential health care and income security along the life course, social protection plays a critical role in reducing and preventing poverty, levelling out inequalities and building resilience for all against shocks and crises over the lifecycle. To promote universal social protection, systems and schemes must be designed to address the specific circumstances of different groups of people and the situations they may face.