How Covid-19 is changing the world: a statistical perspective, Volume II

Introduction

We are pleased to present the second volume of “How COVID-19 is changing the world: a statistical perspective”.

Since the release of the first volume in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to rage around the world. By the end of August, countries around the globe had reported over 25 million cases, with nearly 850,000 deaths attributed to the disease. The pandemic presents tough choices. National and regional governments, local communities, health and school systems, as well as families and businesses are being forced to take many difficult decisions: How to re open safely? How to safeguard people’s lives and protect their livelihoods? Where to allocate scarce resources? How to protect those unable to protect themselves? Answers to questions like these will affect our short-term success in battling the virus and could have impacts for generations to come.

More than ever, the world needs reliable and trustworthy data and statistics to inform these important decisions. The United Nations and all member organizations of the Committee for the Coordination of Statistical Activities (CCSA) collect and make available a wealth of information for assessing the multifaceted impacts of the pandemic. This report updates some of the global and regional trends presented in the first volume and offers a snapshot of how COVID-19 continues to affect the world today across multiple domains. The report also highlights the impact of the pandemic on specific regions and population groups.

The information contained herein is even grimmer than in the first volume, confirming the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the economic and social fabric of our societies. Some key findings are as follows:

• Trends in COVID-19 caseloads differ widely by country, illustrating the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the importance of remaining vigilant in our battle against the virus;

• Global foreign direct investment is now projected to fall by as much as 40 percent in 2020;

• Global manufacturing output fell by 20 per cent in April 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, accelerating an already declining trend;

• The pandemic is pushing an additional 71 to 100 million people into extreme poverty;

• Globally, the first quarter of 2020 saw a loss of the equivalent to 155 million full-time jobs, a number that increased to 400 million in the second quarter, with lower- and middle-income countries hardest hit;

• Simulations suggest a steep and unprecedented decline in the Human Development Index (HDI), undermining six years of progress;

• As recipients of 43 per cent of global remittance inflows, the developing economies of Asia and the Pacific are especially vulnerable to the global economic stall and its impact on the transfer of remittances by migrant workers;

• To mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Africa, the African Development Bank has invested USD 10.2 billion to establish a Crisis Response Facility;

• Data from 31 countries over the period 2014 to 2019 show that about 1 in 5 people reported having experienced discrimination on at least one of the grounds prohibited by international human rights law, highlighting the need for COVID-19 responses to ensure that the pandemic does not exacerbate existing forms of discrimination;

• Even before the pandemic, women did three times more unpaid domestic and care work than men; since the pandemic, however, data from rapid gender assessment surveys indicate that women in some regions are shouldering the extra burden of an increased workload, particularly in terms of childcare and household chores.

The report also provides a glimpse of the challenges faced by national statistical systems. At a time when reliable information is more essential than ever, many systems are struggling to compile basic statistics, due in part to the pandemic but also because of a lack of resources needed to modernize operations and infrastructures.

The data and statistics presented in this report are but the tip of an iceberg. Readers are encouraged to visit the websites of the contributing organizations, where they can find additional information on the impact of COVID-19 and other topics.

Lastly, we would like to give special thanks to the CCSA secretariat (Statistics Division of UN DESA) and to the teams at UNICEF and in the Population Division of UN DESA, led by Mark Hereward and John Wilmoth, respectively, which joined forces to edit this collection of statistical information about the pandemic. Without their commitment and dedication, this report would not have been possible.

Angela Me

Chief, Research and Trend Analysis Branch

UNODC

Co-chair CCSA

Haishan Fu

Director, Development Data Group

World Bank

Co-chair CCSA