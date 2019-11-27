How climate crises is driving hunger and what can be done - interview experts from the World Food Programme at UN Climate Change Conference in Spain

Madrid, Spain – Experts from the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP) at the 25th session of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP25) will highlight some innovative solutions being deployed by WFP to help vulnerable communities cope with food insecurity on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Available for interview at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, from 5 – 13 December are:

Gernot Laganda, Chief of the WFP Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction Programmes Unit, to discuss the challenges of achieving zero hunger in the face of a changing climate and WFP’s solutions in different parts of the world (interviews in English and German).

Kathryn Milliken, Senior Climate Change Advisor, to highlight WFP’s solutions in the Latin America and the Caribbean region (interviews in English).

Carlo Scaramella, WFP Country Director of Colombia, and Laura Melo, WFP Country Director of Guatemala, to focus on the climate crisis and WFP’s solutions in those two countries (interviews in English and Spanish).

Fabio Bedini, WFP Senior Programme Advisor, to discuss the implementation of climate risk financing solutions (interviews in English, Spanish, Italian & French).

To request an interview with a WFP senior representative, please contact:

Lucia Fernandez Suarez, lucia.fernandez@wfp.org mobile +34 672 068 169

or Giorgia Pergolini, giorgia.pergolini@wfp.org mobile +39 340 3485998

Recent WFP footage from the Sahel, Bangladesh and the Dry Corridor in Central America: Download https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/mDbgGbnU9n

\ # # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Twitter @wfp_media