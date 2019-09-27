How cash-based approaches affect nutrition outcomes: A guidance note, June 2019

This guidance note outlines best practices and recommendations for cash-based programming to improve nutrition outcomes for mothers and children in target populations. These recommendations are based on findings of a 2019 case study comparing two World Vision cash projects in Bangladesh and South Sudan. For full details on the methodology and findings of that research, please refer to the full case study report.

1. Initial design and beneficiary targeting

1.1 In order to maximise the intended effect on nutrition outcomes, cash transfer amounts should be informed by a minimum expenditure basket (MEB) calculation, which should include an estimate of the basic needs and gaps that the cash transfer intends to cover. In order to ensure that the cash transfers are achieving the programme’s intended outcomes, it is recommended to use a minimum expenditure basket (MEB) approach to inform cash transfer amounts. Even if a cash programme is simply intended to supplement household income and not intended to cover all basic needs, the MEB amount should still be calculated (along with average monthly household income) in order to determine how much of a family’s basic needs will be supplemented by the cash transfer. Food security, health and hygiene needs should all be considered, as all can impact the nutritional status of women and children.

1.2 The duration of a cash-based programme depends on the ultimate objectives of the programme. For programmes seeking to improve nutrition outcomes for mothers and children, a duration of up to the first two years of a child’s life may help to better support this crucial period of the child’s development. Adequate nutrition for the mother during pregnancy and both the mother and child during the first two years of a child’s life can substantially improve a child’s nutritional status. Cash-based programmes should therefore aim to supplement nutritional needs throughout this period.

However, it is common for funding limitations to require organisations to compromise between project reach, transfer amount and duration of the cash transfer period. Therefore, decisions related to these factors will depend on available funding as well as contextual factors. Additionally, more research should be conducted into whether cash programmes of varying lengths affect nutrition outcomes differently.

1.3 The type of cash transfer modality selected should be based on the local context, including functionality of markets, the financial infrastructure available and whether or not preconditions can be met by beneficiaries. In some contexts where markets are unreliable, redeemable vouchers may be appropriate. However, where markets are functioning, direct cash provides a more flexible and appropriate way for beneficiaries to meet their needs. Cash-in-hand has the benefit of being easier to use in contexts where financial infrastructure is not in place, but it may pose specific protection risks. Bank and mobile transfers can be more efficient and less risky in areas where financial infrastructure is available and beneficiaries can access bank accounts and/or phones. However, cash recipients should be sensitised to potential fraud risks. Mobile phone transfers have the added value of potentially being linked to educational messages that can be transmitted via SMS or voicemail.

1.4 Beneficiary targeting should ensure that the most vulnerable households are covered, using standard assessment criteria that takes into account income, disability, age, household size and structure, and other factors that influence vulnerability. When there is a risk that certain vulnerable individuals will be ineligible to receive cash, or are left out of the programme for any other reason, programmes should attempt to ensure that alternate strategies of targeting these individuals are in place, such as including them in behaviour change sessions or working to strengthen local social safety nets. Beneficiary selection should also be conducted on a rolling basis in order to avoid missing segments of the target population.