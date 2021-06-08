How can individuals act to eliminate child labour in their communities?

We children and youth of today, need to be well educated, we need to dream, we need to be healthy so that we can good leaders tomorrow, and all this is only possible if you, our dear parents, allow us to do so.

I remain convinced that education and skills development remain the best, if not the ultimate, way to secure a child's future.My name is Stacey Fru, I am a young activist and multi-award-winning international author based in South Africa. I am the founder of the Stacey Fru Foundation , through which I give disadvantaged and inaccessible children books, clothes, computers, food, learning sessions, etc. I am a child rights activist. I hosted the dialogue on How can individuals take action to prevent and eliminate child labour in their communities.

This was made possible with the support of the International Labour Office for Africa, through its Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains in Africa (ACCEL Africa) project, and my foundation, the Stacey Fru Foundation.

This dialogue has been an important channel for me to address a wide audience on an issue of major importance to us all. It is an issue that affects the lives of many children in Africa. 152 million children in the world are victims of child labour, 72.1 million of them are in Africa. Through the Stacey Fru Foundation, I advocate for the children of the world, especially those in Africa.

I had the opportunity to discuss with the ILO Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Cynthia Samuel Olonjuwon. During our discussions, I was able to understand the multiple reasons why children are engaged in child labour in Africa, with poverty being the main reason. Although this is deplorable, I believe that we all have a role to play in eradicating this phenomenon that threatens the lives of many children on the continent. Ms Cynthia made it clear to me that to involve a child in labour is to jeopardize the child's future, and I agree with her wholeheartedly. I even think it is an inhumane practice.

The international community has declared 2021 the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, calling on all governments, international organizations, civil society and individuals to take concrete action this year to eliminate child labour in order to achieve target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

We must act now to save the lives of millions of working children in Africa.We must act now to save the lives of the 72.1 million African children involved in child labour. The future of the continent depends on children. We, children and youth of today, are called upon to govern and run our states tomorrow. We therefore need to be well educated in various fields, we need to dream, we need to be healthy so that we can perform well tomorrow, and all this is only possible if you, our dear parents, allow us to do so.

I have taken part in many events organised in Africa for the fight against child labour, last March for example it was the regional launch of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, organised by the African Union with the support of the ILO. Such initiatives are commendable.

I congratulate all those people, all organizations who, every day, fight for the cause of children and young people, like me. I remain convinced that education and skills development remain the best, if not the ultimate, way to secure a child's future.

Stacey Fru

Meet Stacey Fru, a South African International Multiple Award-Winning Child Author who was shortlisted for the Global Children’s Peace Prize 2020 just after being named a Global Child Prodigy. She is a Philanthropist and Activist whom at the age of 12 was honoured by President El Sisi of Egypt as Africa’s Most Promising Youth in 2019. The now 14-year-old Stacey wrote her first book “Smelly Cats” at age 7. She has since dedicated a portion of her life to reach out, to inspire and edutain people of various ages across the world. With over 30 Awards and Recognitions, Stacey has published 5 International Bestselling children’s books and still writing.