How the big three of global health care can work together for greater impact

Gavi, The Global Financing Facility and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria -- the world's three biggest health initiatives -- work towards a world where everyone can have access to good health care. They have already achieved a lot in terms of universal health coverage. But they can achieve even more if they align their efforts to build strong health systems.

Because strong health systems are key to good available, affordable, and accessible health care, which has also proven to be a vital element in the battle against a global pandemic.

The 3Gs have committed to work together to reach their common goal. However, this has not been fully realised yet. Cordaid and Wemos recently published a report on how the 3Gs could better coordinate their efforts to strengthen health systems. The report concludes with a set of recommendations on what can be done to speed up the process.

"This report is really the first step. Even if coordination is improving at a global level, what really matters is what plays out at the country level." -- Myria Koutsoumpa, Wemos

On 19 April 2021, Cordaid and Wemos organised a webinar to share the findings of the report and take the discussion to the next level. The speakers and topics were: