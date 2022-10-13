How to Address the Harms from IEDs

Recommendations

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) kill more people each year than any other explosive ordnance. The global response to this IED harm must be kept simple, expertly informed and considered under the following recommendations:

Improve international collaboration: sharing threat-intelligence and IED data;

Enhance national Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities to match the threat;

Increase international regulation to reduce access to dual-purpose components and precursors;

Increase international funding to support 3rd party IEDD operations in affected areas.

In this paper, we explore these four recommendations, show evidence that they are at the core of addressing the IED threat and offer ways forward for the EOD community.

Overview

In 2021, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) accounted for 43% of all global civilian casualties from explosive weapons, as reported in English-language media. That year, some 4,726 people were killed or injured by a makeshift weapon that, over the last decade, has caused more harm to civilians than any other singular type of explosive device.