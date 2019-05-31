Housing out of reach? The reception of refugees and asylum seekers in Europe

Introduction

Access to adequate accommodation for people seeking and granted international protection is part and parcel of any functioning asylum system. Within the context of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) the recast Reception Conditions Directive, and the recast Qualification Directive set the standards to be observed by EU Member States in this regard. Applicants for international protection are entitled to “material reception conditions” which include housing, food and clothing. The right to material reception conditions starts from the moment the asylum claim is made, and entails conditions that “provide an adequate standard of living for applicants, which guarantees their subsistence and protects their physical and mental health”. Under the recast Qualification Directive, beneficiaries of international protection are entitled to accommodation under equivalent conditions as other legally residing third country nationals. The 1951 Refugee Convention also requires states to “accord to refugees lawfully staying in their territory treatment as favourable as possible and, in any event, not less favourable than that accorded to aliens generally in the same circumstances.”The right to housing is also enshrined in different instruments of human rights law.

In recent years, and despite standards under EU and international law, accessing adequate accommodation has been problematic for considerable numbers of people in need of protection in many European countries, both in times of high and low pressure on their asylum systems. Following three consecutive years of substantial decreases in the total number of asylum applications registered in the continent, the EU Member States and Schengen Associated States have received 664,480 applicants for international protection in 2018. As a result, the number of applications lodged in these countries together is back at the level of 2014, i.e. before the steep increase recorded in 2015 and 2016.

Despite the general decreasing trend, several countries have experienced an increase in asylum applications and demonstrated low levels of preparedness to deal with fluctuations in arrivals. At the same time, chronic lack of investment in reception capacity in some countries has resulted in permanent gaps in reception capacity, regardless of fluctuations in arrivals. As a result, many asylum seekers continue to be confronted with deficient reception systems or to face outright destitution in Europe.

Obtaining international protection does not necessarily guarantee them better accommodation conditions. Beneficiaries of protection face an array of legal and practical obstacles which prevent them from effectively exercising the right to accommodation within a reasonable time and from moving out of facilities for asylum seekers. Notwithstanding the severe consequences for the individuals concerned, including destitution and delays in their integration into the host society as well as implications for the country’s reception capacity for newly arriving applicants, the transition out of asylum seeker accommodation post-recognition is not widely researched and remains under the radar of policymakers. The transition from applicant to beneficiary of international protection should provide