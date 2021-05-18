Housing, land and property issues in the context of internal displacement - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary (A/HRC/47/37)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, provides an account of the activities she has undertaken pursuant to the mandate given to her by the Human Rights Council in resolution 41/15.

In the thematic section of the report, the Special Rapporteur examines housing, land and property issues in the context of internal displacement. She analyses how these issues can drive displacement, be a consequence of it and be an obstacle to durable solutions. The Special Rapporteur looks at the impact of these issues on the human rights of internally displaced persons and how they can be addressed.

I. Introduction

1 . The present report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, is submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 41/15. In it, the Special Rapporteur provides an overview of the activities she has undertaken since her previous report (A/HRC/44/41) and examines housing, land and property issues in the context of internal displacement.