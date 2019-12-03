03 Dec 2019

Hong Kong Red Cross Annual Report 2018-2019

Report
from Hong Kong Red Cross
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (31.31 MB)

For over 150 years, the Red Cross emblem has received universal recognition as a symbol of giving help, protection and relief to people in crises. The use of the emblem is legally protected. Internationally, the Geneva Conventions signed by 196 countries have enabled the use of the emblem to be protected under law. In Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Red Cross Ordinance (Chapter 1129) authorizes that only the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC), or persons or parties authorized or agreed by the HKRC, can use the Red Cross emblem, designs, characters or the words "Red Cross”.

The Red Cross emblem has indicative use in peace time to show that the parties, people and activites concerned are acting or operating in accordance with the Fundamental Principles and the mission of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It can also be used on items of the Red Cross Societies for decorative purposes. In times of conflicts, the emblem has protective use to indicate to the warring partes that the people and objects are under the protection of the Geneva Conventions. This covers medical personnel, units and transports.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.