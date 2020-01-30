Home care for patients with suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection presenting with mild symptoms and management of contacts - Interim guidance (20 January 2020)

Preamble

WHO has developed this rapid advice note to meet the need for recommendations on the safe home care for patients with suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection presenting with mild symptoms and public health measures related to management of asymptomatic contacts.

The document is informed by evidence-based guidelines published by WHO, including Infection prevention and control of epidemic- and pandemic-prone acute respiratory diseases in health care: WHO interim guidance (1), and based on the current information available regarding the 2019-nCoV infection.

This document is adapted from the original version addressing MERS-CoV, which was published in June 2018.

This rapid advice is intended for public health and infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, health care managers, and health care workers. WHO continues to monitor the situation closely for any new data that may warrant revision of the contents of this rapid advice note.

Please refer to the following document for 2019-nCoV case definition.: https://www.who.int/publicationsdetail/surveillance-case-definitions-for...(ncov)

Home care for patients with suspected 2019-nCoV infection presenting with mild symptoms

In view of the currently limited knowledge of the disease caused by 2019-nCoV infection and its transmission patterns, WHO recommends that suspected cases of 2019-nCoV infection be isolated and monitored in a hospital setting. This would ensure both safety and quality of health care (in case patients’ symptoms worsen) and public health security.

However, for several possible reasons, including situations when inpatient care is unavailable or unsafe (i.e. limited capacity and resources unable to meet demand for health care services), or in a case of informed refusal of hospitalization, alternative settings1 for health care provision may need to be considered.

If such a reason exists, patients with mild symptoms2 and without underlying chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, renal failure, or immunocompromising conditions that place him/her at increased risk of developing complications may be cared for in the home environment.

The same principle of care in the home environment applies to symptomatic patients no longer requiring hospitalization. This decision requires careful clinical judgment and should be informed by assessing the safety of the patient’s home environment3 .

A communication link with a health care provider should be established for the full duration of the home care period until the patient fully recovers. Health care personnel should be involved in reviewing the current health status for the progression of symptoms3of contacts by phone and, ideally and if feasible, by face-to-face visits on a regular (e.g. daily) basis, performing specific diagnostic tests as necessary.

In addition, the patients and the household members should be educated on personal hygiene, basic infection prevention and control measures, on how to care for the suspected infected member of the family as safely as possible, and to prevent spread of infection to household contacts. The patient and family should be provided with ongoing support, education and monitoring. They should adhere to the following recommendations.

• Place the patient in a well-ventilated single room.

• Limit the number of caretakers of the patient, ideally assign one person who is in a good health without risk conditions. No visitors.

• Household members should stay in a different room or, if that is not possible, maintain a distance of at least 1 m from the ill person (e.g. sleep in a separate bed)4

• Limit the movement of the patient and minimize shared space. Ensure that shared spaces (e.g. kitchen, bathroom) are well ventilated (e.g. keep windows open).