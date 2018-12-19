This holiday season, you can change a life

“Many people who have stayed in Darfur have died – it still hits me so hard. If we didn’t have the UN that’s where my family would be now.” – Ekhlas, Sudan

Ekhlas and her family fled their home country of Sudan when war broke out. They received support from the United Nations but had to leave behind everything they knew and everyone they loved.

In Darfur, during the first half of 2018, some 15,000 people have been newly displaced and as of 1 December, over 3.1 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance (of whom 1.6 million live in 60 camps).

Read more on OCHA