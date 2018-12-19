19 Dec 2018

This holiday season, you can change a life

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

“Many people who have stayed in Darfur have died – it still hits me so hard. If we didn’t have the UN that’s where my family would be now.” – Ekhlas, Sudan

Ekhlas and her family fled their home country of Sudan when war broke out. They received support from the United Nations but had to leave behind everything they knew and everyone they loved.

In Darfur, during the first half of 2018, some 15,000 people have been newly displaced and as of 1 December, over 3.1 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance (of whom 1.6 million live in 60 camps).

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.