HM Government Response to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact learning review on: The UK aid response to global health threats, January 2018

HM Government welcomes the Independent Commission for Aid Impact’s learning review of the UK aid response to global health threats and its recommendations.

The review and its recommendations are timely. Drawing on lessons learnt from the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and the Independent Review on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) led by Lord Jim O’Neill in 2016, the UK Government significantly scaled up its efforts to enhance the ability of countries and international institutions to prevent and detect health threats, and to promptly and effectively respond to outbreaks when they occur.

The programmes that were started at that time are now underway. ICAI’s review is positive about the progress made so far – including the development of a strong portfolio of programmes, work on WHO reform and success in securing global policy commitments on AMR. This has been a strong cross-government effort, with government departments working closely together on an issue which affects global poverty and the UK’s domestic interests. The review also contributes to our assessment of what more needs to be done to consolidate these achievements.