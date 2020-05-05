HIV-related discrimination still widespread

Discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV remain extremely high in far too many countries. Across 26 countries with recent population-based survey data for a composite indicator developed by UNAIDS, more than half of respondents expressed discriminatory attitudes.

In 29 of 68 countries with available data on one of the two questions within the composite indicator between 2013 and 2018, more than half of people aged 15–49 years said they would not buy fresh vegetables from a shopkeeper living with HIV; in three of these countries, more than three quarters said they would not do so.