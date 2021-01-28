World

HIV Health and Development Annual Report 2019-2020

In 2019-2020, multiple challenges converged to threaten progress on the 2030 Agenda and the very core of human development – our health and that of the planet. The report includes an overview of UNDP’s HIV and health portfolio, and provides a snapshot of how we support countries to reduce inequalities and exclusion that drive HIV and poor health; promote effective and inclusive governance for health, and; build resilient and sustainable systems for health.

Report highlights include:

  • 4.5 million lives saved through the UNDP-Global Fund partnership

  • 1.4 million people currently on HIV treatment

  • 88.5 million cases of malaria treated

  • 951,000 cases of TB treated

  • 131 countries received COVID-19 health systems support

  • 98 UNAIDS Fast-Track and other UNAIDS priority countries supported on human rights, gender and key populations

  • 69 countries supported on NCD and tobacco control governance

