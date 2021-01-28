World
HIV Health and Development Annual Report 2019-2020
In 2019-2020, multiple challenges converged to threaten progress on the 2030 Agenda and the very core of human development – our health and that of the planet. The report includes an overview of UNDP’s HIV and health portfolio, and provides a snapshot of how we support countries to reduce inequalities and exclusion that drive HIV and poor health; promote effective and inclusive governance for health, and; build resilient and sustainable systems for health.
Report highlights include:
4.5 million lives saved through the UNDP-Global Fund partnership
1.4 million people currently on HIV treatment
88.5 million cases of malaria treated
951,000 cases of TB treated
131 countries received COVID-19 health systems support
98 UNAIDS Fast-Track and other UNAIDS priority countries supported on human rights, gender and key populations
69 countries supported on NCD and tobacco control governance