11 Dec 2018

HIV, Health and Development Annual Report 2017-2018

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 11 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (7.13 MB)

UNDP’s work on HIV and health makes a powerful contribution to Agenda 2030 and the commitment to leave no one behind. The 2017-2018 Annual Report highlights results from UNDP’s work with partners to support the development dimensions of HIV and health in 129 countries.

To meet the complex, interrelated challenges identified in the 2030 Agenda, multi-stakeholder partnerships and innovative platforms are needed. The report includes an overview of UNDP’s HIV and health portfolio, and how we support countries to turn innovations into scalable and sustainable solutions to deliver results on reducing inequalities and exclusion that drive HIV and poor health; promoting effective and inclusive governance for health, and; building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

Report highlights:

  • 3.1 million lives saved
  • 2.2 million people currently on HIV treatment
  • 72 million cases of malaria treated
  • 870,000 cases of TB detected and put on treatment
  • 91 UNAIDS Fast-Track and other UNAIDS priority countries supported on human rights, gender and key populations
  • 53 countries supported through the UNDP-Global Fund partnership
  • 30 countries supported in NCD and tobacco control

