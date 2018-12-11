HIV, Health and Development Annual Report 2017-2018

UNDP’s work on HIV and health makes a powerful contribution to Agenda 2030 and the commitment to leave no one behind. The 2017-2018 Annual Report highlights results from UNDP’s work with partners to support the development dimensions of HIV and health in 129 countries.

To meet the complex, interrelated challenges identified in the 2030 Agenda, multi-stakeholder partnerships and innovative platforms are needed. The report includes an overview of UNDP’s HIV and health portfolio, and how we support countries to turn innovations into scalable and sustainable solutions to deliver results on reducing inequalities and exclusion that drive HIV and poor health; promoting effective and inclusive governance for health, and; building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

Report highlights: