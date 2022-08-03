HIV and SARS-CoV-2: the interplay of two wicked problems

Anneleen Kiekens, George Msema Bwire, Catherine Decouttere, Michael R Jordan, Ally Mangara, Idda H Mosha, Tobias Rinke de Wit, Raphael Zozimus Sangeda, Omary Swalehe, Nico Vandaele, Japhet Killewo, Anne-Mieke Vandamme
Summary box
-
The AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics are intersecting at multiple levels.
-
Both pandemics have previously been described as wicked problems and can be studied as complex adaptive systems.
-
We recently designed a qualitative model of all known factors influencing HIV drug resistance (HIVDR) in sub-Saharan Africa and analysed its complexity as a complex adaptive system. Our detailed systems map featured three main feedback loops driving HIVDR.
-
Visualising both pandemics in one systems map confirms the urgency to address both simultaneously in order to mitigate a prolongation of the current COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in drug-resistant HIV.
-
Also at local level, a visualisation of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and response measures on the HIVDR system is valuable in gaining an understanding of its system-wide impact when rapid public health action is needed.