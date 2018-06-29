HIV and Infant Feeding in Emergencies: Operational Guidance

Many millions of people around the world are affected by emergencies, the majority of whom are women and children. Among them are many who are known to be living with HIV and others who may not know their HIV status.

The purpose of this document is to provide operational guidance on HIV and infant feeding in emergencies. It is intended to be used to complement emergency and sectoral guidelines on health, nutrition and HIV, including specifically infant feeding, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and paediatric antiretroviral treatment. The envisaged target audience consists of decision-makers, policy-makers, national and subnational government managers and planners, managers of refugee camps and similar settlements for displaced persons, and managers and planners in United Nations agencies, nongovernmental organizations and other groups responding to humanitarian situations, as well as donors.

This operational guidance is based on a consultation convened by the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the Emergency Nutrition Network in Geneva in September 2016, which brought together a cross-section of senior-level participants from United Nations agencies, government, nongovernmental organizations, academia, and other agencies working in nutrition and HIV in emergencies. A background paper for the meeting presented experiences from the field.

This document sets out basic principles related to HIV and infant feeding in emergency settings, and the actions that government and other stakeholders can take to prepare for emergencies. The key principles are:

Health and nutrition sectors in government and partner agencies must work together on interventions related to HIV and infant feeding in emergencies. The aim of interventions on HIV and infant feeding in emergencies is to prioritize the HIV-free survival of children, by balancing HIV prevention with protection from other risk factors for child mortality. To minimize an emergency’s negative impact on infant and young child feeding practices and ensure nutrition needs are met, preparedness is critical and interventions should begin immediately in the first phase of an emergency response. Interventions should focus on supporting caregivers living with HIV and channelling resources to meet the nutritional needs of the infants and young children in their charge, and to provide or re-establish supplies of antiretroviral drugs to avoid disruption of treatment. Mothers living with HIV and their infants should have their health and nutrition needs prioritized. To minimize the risks of mortality and morbidity related to inappropriate feeding practices, the aim of the emergency response should be to create and sustain an environment that encourages and supports breastfeeding, according to international recommendations for children aged up to 2 years or beyond. For infants and young children who have no possibility of breastfeeding, replacement feeding needs to be provided in line with international guidance. In an emergency setting, infants who are not breastfed need early identification, and then targeted support and follow-up to minimize risks and maximize their nutrition and health. Where replacement feeding is indicated, supplies of breast-milk substitute should be based on an individual needs assessment, purchased, and targeted to those in need, with commitment to continued supplies and supportive nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, and health care. Where individual-level access is compromised, the designated authority for coordination of infant and young child feeding in emergencies should be consulted for advice on adapted options. Donations of breast-milk substitute should not be sought or accepted in emergencies. Regardless of the infant feeding recommendations for women living with HIV that are promoted during the emergency response, maternal decisions regarding infant feeding should be respected. Preparedness and response need to build on existing systems and national capacity related to HIV and infant feeding.

The actions proposed in this guidance should be taken at different stages of an emergency: information gathering before an emergency, to be used in preparedness planning; assessments as soon as possible after an emergency’s onset; and then actions to maintain HIV and infant feeding and related services and mitigate disruptions. Specific actions are set out according to three scenarios: (i) national policy is breastfeeding plus antiretroviral drugs; (ii) national policy is replacement feeding; and (iii) HIV and infant feeding policy is unclear or not up to date.

Coordination between relevant sectors within government and between and within partners is crucial in each phase of an emergency; one authority should ensure interventions for HIV and infant feeding are coordinated across the response.

Countries are encouraged to hold key stakeholder discussions to inform decision-making on the use and introduction of this operational guidance into national programmes before an actual emergency situation.