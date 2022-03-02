Historical funding and allocations (from 2018 to 2021) for the Immediate Response Account (IRA)

The IRA is WFP’s life-saving funding facility, which allows WFP to rapidly respond to emergencies. IRA-financed assistance can be deployed within 24 hours of the onset of a crisis. Contributions to the IRA have the highest degree of flexibility and are non-earmarked. This allows WFP’s executive leadership to identify priority operations. As it consists of multilateral funding, the IRA reinforces the principles of timeliness, predictability and flexibility.