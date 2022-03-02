World

Historical funding and allocations (from 2018 to 2021) for the Immediate Response Account (IRA)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The IRA is WFP’s life-saving funding facility, which allows WFP to rapidly respond to emergencies. IRA-financed assistance can be deployed within 24 hours of the onset of a crisis. Contributions to the IRA have the highest degree of flexibility and are non-earmarked. This allows WFP’s executive leadership to identify priority operations. As it consists of multilateral funding, the IRA reinforces the principles of timeliness, predictability and flexibility.

Related Content