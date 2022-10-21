Highlighting a Resurgence of Human Rights Abuses Worldwide, Third Committee Calls on Nations to Urgently Abide by Existing Treaties to Eradicate Them

SEVENTY-SEVENTH SESSION,

27TH & 28TH MEETINGS (AM & PM)

Rapporteur Underscores Almost Complete Failure to Mainstream Minority Rights at United Nations

A lack of political will leaves minorities and the disadvantaged particularly vulnerable to human rights violations, the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) heard today, as experts called on Member States to protect minority, cultural, physical and mental health, safe drinking water and albino rights.

Briefing the committee, Fernand De Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues, highlighted the almost complete failure to mainstream minority rights at the United Nations, despite the Secretary-General’s guidance note on the subject in 2013. Pointing to examples of rights violations in India, the United States and China, he noted that minorities represent more than three quarters of the world’s stateless, are the most educationally disadvantaged and are politically excluded.

He stressed that the mostly forgotten Plan of Action suggested by the Secretary-General in 2013 must be revived and a permanent forum on minorities established at the United Nations. Unless the Organization gives them a focus, the international community will continue to witness increases in statelessness, hate speech on social media and violence against minorities worldwide, he said.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, delegates condemned human rights abuses in each other’s countries, with delegates from Iran and Syria expressing concern over the United States’ racist treatment of African Americans.The Russian Federation accused the United Nations of focusing too much on indigenous and Afro-descendant minorities, while Poland condemned the Russian Federation’s misuse of minority rights as a pretext to violate territorial integrity in its aggression in Ukraine.

Addressing the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, highlighted the impact of racism on human dignity, life, and the right to control one’s health and body. Pointing to the legacy of apartheid, slavery and colonization, she said racism linked to poverty leads to high rates of police brutality, poor access to justice and recourse, mass incarceration, and a lack of access to housing, education, employment, and healthy food.

Delegates shared the Special Rapporteur’s concern in the ensuing interactive dialogue, with the representatives of China and Cuba addressing systemic racism and roadblocks to health care African Americans face in the United States.The representative of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) stressed that the economic crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in new HIV infections in many countries, pointing to a need for race-informed prevention policies.

Also briefing the Committee were the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity Obiora C. Okafor, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, and Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, Alexandra Xanthaki.

The Committee also continued its general debate on human rights today, with delegates expressing concern about human rights violations in Ukraine, Myanmar, China, United States, Afghanistan, Canada, Iran, Syria, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and others.Delegates from conflict countries outlined successes in dealing with human rights abuses, calling for international dialogue and cooperation in combating such heinous acts.

Speaking in the general debate were representatives of Fiji, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bahrain, Nicaragua, United States, Iran, Brazil, Yemen, Japan, Estonia, Côte d’Ivoire, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Iceland, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Kiribati, Egypt, Albania, Germany, United Republic of Tanzania and Portugal.

Also speaking in exercise of the right of reply were representatives of Saudi Arabia, Cuba and China.

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday, 21 October, to continue its discussion on the promotion and protection of human rights.

Interactive Dialogue: Minority Issues

FERNAND DE VARENNES, Special Rapporteur on minority issues, highlighted the almost complete failure to mainstream minority rights at the United Nations, despite the Secretary-General’s guidance note on the subject in 2013.He underscored that minorities are facing threats of exclusion, discrimination and even calls for genocide on a massive scale. Pointing to regression on recognition of minority human rights, he cited the possible denial of citizenship for millions of Bengali and other minorities in Assam India, voting restrictions and subsequent disenfranchisement of millions of minorities of the right to vote in the United States, and allegations of crimes against humanity against the Uyghur and Turkic minorities in Xinjiang, China.While initiatives for other marginalized or vulnerable groups have proliferated, there have been no major institutional initiatives for the protection of minority rights, he said, which in turn engenders a reluctance to acknowledge that minorities are disproportionately targeted by increased levels of hate speech, incitement to violence, scapegoating and bigotry.

Mminorities represent more than three quarters of the world’s stateless, the most educationally disadvantaged and often the most politically excluded, he said.They are the main targets of hate speech in social media, which is only increasing, he said, adding that they are not always protected by the rule of law.Worse, while perpetrators may operate with impunity, victims and human rights defenders themselves are prosecuted, while politicians of the majority instrumentalize fear against minorities for short-term political gains, he said.Minorities’ grievances are often at the root of internal conflicts, he added, calling on the international community to address the massive violations of minorities’ human rights, lest the world continue to face increasing instability and conflict.

He recommended that the Action Plan to operationalize the Secretary-General’s 2013 guidance note be put in place to mainstream minority rights across all pillars and initiatives, such as the Rabat Plan of Action and Beirut Declaration, as well as all United Nations agencies.He also noted that the Forum on Minority Issues has called for the United Nations to produce a minorities’ treaty to establish international cooperation in a climate where minorities are seeing their cultures and the use of their languages stifled, and practice of religion restricted.

The representative of the United States welcomed the Special Rapporteur’s report, lauding him for the ongoing dialogue in his country to end racial discrimination.He asked how countries can work together to address cross-cutting and intersectional issues faced by members of minority groups and marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s representative expressed deep concern about Mr. De Varennes’ findings in the United States, adding that hate crimes have risen to a 10-year high in the country.She also asked how the international community can tackle hate speech and racism against Muslims in European Member States.

Echoing his colleague, the representative of Syria denounced the racist treatment of African Americans and Latinos in the United States.

The representative of the Russian Federation said the United Nations is focusing more on afro-descendant, refugee, sexual minorities and others, while national minorities remain outside its scope of vision.Adding that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is biased, she drew attention to continued banning of national minorities’ native languages in Baltic States.

The representative of Poland, aligning with the European Union, condemned the use of minority rights as a pretext to violate territorial integrity, as exemplified by the Russian aggression in Ukraine.She added that the Russian Federation’s brutal oppression targets Crimean Tatars particularly, who have struggled for identity since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The representative of Cameroon, noting that minorities include indigenous persons and people of African descent, asked to what extent their concerns are considered and what mechanisms might protect their rights.

The representative of Pakistan noted a surge in Islamophobia and raised concern over anti-hijab laws, pogroms and calls for genocide against Muslim minorities in India.He cited the public flogging of Muslim men in Gujarat as an example.

To counter, the representative of India condemned the false accusations by Pakistan, highlighting crimes against Christians and Hindus in that nation.Affirming that India is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic republic, he expressed disappointment that references to statelessness in the Rapporteur’s report are entwined with minority rights.

Also speaking in the interactive dialogue were representatives of Liechtentstein, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Maldives, and the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer.An observer of the Sovereign Order of Malta also spoke.

In his response, Mr. De Varennes called on States to begin discussing a global treaty instrument defining minority rights internationally.He reiterated that the mostly forgotten Plan of Action suggested by the Secretary-General’s in 2013 must be revived.Addressing the question on the suitability of a permanent forum for minority rights, he said that forming one is applicable to any group giving a voice to those who are the most marginalized.Unless the United Nations gives them a focus, the international community will continue to witness increases in statelessness, hate speech on social media and violence against minorities worldwide, he said.Sharing successes, he highlighted Austria’s South Tirol region, where public services and employment are offered in German, multilingual and multicultural practices in Canada, the multireligious society of Singapore, and practices in Mexico, Bolivia, Mauritius, and Finland.Human rights of minorities have been put into practice in interesting and effective ways, he said, adding that it is now time to clearly address some of the worst human rights violations.

Interactive Dialogue:Cultural Rights

ALEXANDRA XANTHAKI, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, noted that that “cultural rights are the big absentee from development discussions priorities, programmes and structures” and are in fact sidelined or even violated globally.Pointing to the development of the Barbuda Ocean Beach Club in the Bahamas, she underscored the detrimental impact it has on the cultural rights of the local population.Referring to reports alleging that in the Ngorongoro conservation area of the United Republic of Tanzania, there are plans for relocation, forced evictions, home demolitions and additional restrictions, which will have affected no less than 82,000 people by 2027; she said that the Masai and local people were never adequately consulted.This damages their cultural rights to maintain, exercise and transmit a way of life as well as their understanding of nature conservation, she said. In addition, over the years, her mandate has joined communications concerning the construction of hydroelectric dams and oil pipelines in several countries, including Malaysia, Canada and Turkey.While States’ answers varied, meaningful consultation, participation of all concerned in decision-making processes and free, prior and informed consent of indigenous peoples were lacking, she underlined.The Latin Village in the United Kingdom, a market that has become a hub for Latin culture, could be destroyed in the name of urban regeneration, she said, adding that domestic legislation has been unable to deal with cultural rights claims.She reminded States of their legal obligations to respect and protect the cultural rights of individuals and communities, including in development processes.Cultural rights must be included in discussions on development, she added, fully aligning with the aspirations, systems and world views ofindividuals and groups most likely to be affected.She encouraged consultations with and participation of individuals and communities in all phases of development.

The representative of the United Republic of Tanzania, addressing the Special Rapporteur’s mention of a risk of eviction in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, said “it is more of a perception than a reality”, as “there is no fear of eviction, no planned eviction and there has been no eviction”. Adding that the report does not identify specific conservation measures by the Government to cause such a fear, he pointed to the East African Court of Justice’s judgement of 30 September 2022, in which the issue of eviction was refuted.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, asked how the Special Rapporteur envisages a strengthened role for the cultural sector in post conflict situations.She asked about the character and functioning of the proposed interagency platform measuring the contribution of culture to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as interaction between this platform and the United Nations Sustainable Development Knowledge Platform.

The representative of the United States pointed to Moscow’s destruction of cultural heritage sites in Ukraine and cultural rights violations within the Russian Federation against artists who don’t support the war.He also noted the repression of minority groups by China in Xinjiang, as well as andthat country’s interference in Tibetan identity. In addition, he expressed concern for mass detentions based on ethnicity in Ethiopia, exclusion of women in Afghanistan, and the detention and discrimination against Rohingya in Burma.He asked the Rapporteur what tools are available to protect the cultural rights endangered by aggressor States’ policies.

The representative of Cuba, notingg that today coincides with his country’s national culture day, stressed his State’s efforts to protect cultural heritage and ensure cultural development.He defined the economic blockage as an obstacle to cultural development, hampering cultural exchanges.He asked the Rapporteur to explore the impact of unilateral coercive measures, like the United States blockade on Cuba, on the enjoyment of cultural rights.

The representative of Poland focused on theeradication of cultural identity of local populations caused by intentional actions perpetrated in the context of internal instability and armed conflicts. She condemned land grabbing, forced displacement, and resettlements and the damage to 204 cultural heritage sites due to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.She also pointed to the deterioration of human rights in Belarus, which is affecting national minorities, including the Polish one.She asked how States can ensure better protection of cultural rights of persons in armed conflicts to preserve heritage and ensure development of local populations.

The representative of Pakistan stressed violations for political and ideological reasons, including in one country of his region, where the rights of 200 million Muslims and people in the occupied territories have been violated.The aim is to obliterate Islamic heritage, impose majoritarian supremacist ideology and justify the occupation of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.He asked what options there are, including international legal instruments, to protect the cultural heritage of minority populations.

The representative of Türkiye expressed regret that comprehensive efforts by her country to conserve cultural heritage are not correctly reflected in the report.She said the Ilisu Dam project should not be regarded solely as an economic development project, as it has provided a series of benefits to local people.She detailed the resettlement plan regarding the Hasankeyf district, stating she will provide further information to the Rapporteur.

The representative of China said that delegations of the United States and other Western countries have been abusing the interactive dialogue of the Third Committee by referring to the Xiangjian report of OHCHR.Such States have submitted a draft decision on the report, which most States in the Human Rights Council voted against, she added, stressing that human rights are being used to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries. “Today it is about China, tomorrow it could be any other developing country,” she said.

The representative of India, highlighting his country’s efforts to promote cultural rights through its national programmes, said it has ensured the extension of all progressive legislation to the territories of Jammu and Kashmir and resumed the pace of socioeconomic and cultural development. “The residents enjoy more freedom and fundamental rights since all union laws now apply there,” he said. Asking about the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic on cultural sectors’ contribution to sustainable development, he condemned the abuse of a United Nations platform yet again by Pakistan to propagate false and malicious propaganda against his country.

The representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), pointing to work promoting a rights-based approach to culture, emphasized the importance of the Mondiacult conference.In its declaration, 150 States recognized for the first time culture as a global public good, she said, asking the Rapporteur what is needed to ensure greater policy investment from respective organizations in the area of cultural rights.

Responding, Ms. XANTHAKI said that the whole idea of human rights is aimed at discussing and assessing human rights situations, adding that politicizing the dialogue does not help the mandates.Rejecting the “one size fits all” approach, she said development can’t have a top-down approach, calling for the inclusion of all in the State’s vision of development.Adding that no new legislation is needed to enhance human rights, she said strong binding documents exist, but it is necessary to encourage their implementation and include cultural rights in development policies.Further, she called for active, continuous and informed consultation with individuals and communities in all phases of development.“We can stand together to address the visibility gap that exists in cultural rights,” she said.She invited States to answer her mandate’s communication and use all the tools available to send information, including by requesting visits to their countries.

Also speaking in the dialogue were the representatives of Portugal, Algeria, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Interactive Dialogue: Albinism

MULUKA-ANNE MITI-DRUMMOND, Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by Persons with Albinism, presented her report (A/77/199) on the human rights challenges experienced by persons with albinism on the move, which include migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, migrant workers and internally displaced or trafficked persons.Last year, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that around 89.3 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced due to persecution and conflict, she recalled, noting that persons with albinism are among those affected, although little information is known about them as persons on the move.While they are also considered persons with disabilities due to visual impairment and their high susceptibility to skin cancer, the data relating to persons with disabilities on the move are not disaggregated to better reflect the situation of those with albinism.

Identifying the main drivers for mobility for persons with albinism, she said continued attacks or fear of being attacked in several African countries have led them to seek asylum in different countries.However, not only attacks but also stigma and discrimination, manifested through cruel and inhuman treatment, cause persons with albinism to find more inclusive societies.Better access to health services serves as a driver for migration, especially for those with skin cancer and persons with rarer forms of albinism, such as Hermansky-Pudlak syndrome, which requires a lung transplant.In addition, climate change has caused persons with albinism to move to areas where they are not exposed to sunny climates, where the risk of skin cancer is higher.

Despite a growing number of cases of persons with albinism successfully claiming asylum based on the well-founded fear of being persecuted due to their membership of a particular social group, many still struggle with the process.Authorities who oversee these processes often do not have sufficient knowledge about albinism, she said, raising concern over the extreme challenges that people with albinism experience, particularly in the context of attacks and pervasive discrimination they are fleeing from.Interviews with persons with albinism in refugee camps uncovered a lack of access to critical health services and products such as sunscreen, she cautioned, adding that continuous exposure to the sun in the Africa region is life-threatening.She also observed a lack of psychosocial support, as well as discrimination, bullying and attacks in refugee camps.

Highlighting good practices, she pointed to the specific reference to persons with albinism in the framework guiding the European Union Asylum Support Agency, which recognizes that persons with albinism are members of a particular social group that suffer from persecution for asylum purposes.The United Nations refugee agency’s (UNHCR) Policy on Age, Gender and Diversity (2018) and its guidance on working with persons with disabilities in forced displacement as well as the African Union’s Plan of Action to end attacks and other human rights violations against persons with albinism (2021–2031) are also important tools for people with albinism.

In the ensuring interactive dialogue, the representative of the United Republic of Tanzania rejected the reference in Ms. Miti-Drummond’s report to the 10,000 people with albinism that have been displaced or relocated, as it was based on a research paper published in 2017.In five years, much has changed, he said, urging the expert to update her sources.Since 2016, there has been no single report on a killing or violence committed against persons with albinism in the United Republic of Tanzania, he asserted.

The representative of Nigeria said her Government never condones any form of discrimination against persons with albinism and remains committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all.Moreover, Nigeria has adopted a national policy on albinism as well as the Plan of Action to End Attacks and Other Human Rights Violations Targeting Persons with Albinism in Africa (2021-2031).She asked the expert about ways to gain greater support from the international community to protect persons with albinism from all forms of attacks and guarantee their access to justice.

The representative of South Africa called for the eradication of hate crimes committed against persons with albinism on the move, in particular refugees and asylum seekers, underscoring her country’s commitment to full inclusiveness of the rights of all persons with disabilities in social, economic, and political life.She asked the expert about ways to ensure that accounts of persons with albinism are accurately recorded, considering the lack of disaggregated data.

The representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, echoed Ms. Miti-Drummond’s concern over intersecting forms of discrimination that persons with albinism face, including migrants, refugees, and internally displaced persons with albinism.Highlighting the intersection of albinism and gender, she cautioned that women and girls with albinism in camps can be vulnerable to sexual harassment.She asked the expert about ways to further the dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including civil society representatives, on addressing key human rights concerns for persons with albinism.

Responding to the delegate of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ms. MITI-DRUMMOND said that the number of displaced persons is still relevant.She underscored the importance of increasing the capacity and knowledge of officials, including immigration officials, on albinism.She detailed specific health needs for persons with albinism relating to skin cancer, including sunscreen protection.Voicing concern over the failure to include persons with albinism in the development of policies that will lead to their continued indivisibility, she noted that the numbers of persons with albinism are highly underestimated. Calling on States to ensure data collecting mechanisms, she cautioned that persons with albinism are often subjected to trafficking with the purpose of exploitation, particularly the removal of body parts for their use in ritual practices.She also underlined that persons with albinism fall into the category of persons with disabilities.

Also speaking was the representative of China.

General Debate Statements

BAE JONGIN (Republic of Korea) expressed concern over the humanitarian situations in Myanmar and Afghanistan as well as the Russian Federation’s indiscriminate shelling in Ukraine and the worsening situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.Citing unjust punishments such as a “shoot to kill” policy in the latter country, he drew attention to the 2020 “Reactionary Thought and Culture Denunciation Law”, which punishes anyone distributing media content from the Republic of Korea with prison or the death penalty.While their northern neighbour suffers from food insecurity, the military nonetheless has used 40 ballistic missiles in violation of Security Council resolutions, he added.He welcomed the appointment of a Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, calling on that country to resume dialogue to facilitate reunions of separated families as well as begin a constructive dialogue on abductees and prisoners or war.

PATRICIA CHAND (Fiji) reiterated her Government’s commitment to advocate for the rights of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, children, women, the elderly, persons of a different sexual orientation, migrant works and indigenous peoples.She highlighted the particular situations of climate refugees and climate induced internally displaced persons, warning that the rights of peoples in the frontlines of climate change are threatened like never before.Climate change has exacerbated the decline in protections of human rights of individuals and communities displaced or living in situations of extreme climate distress.Climate change is driving a widening inequality between the Global North and Global South, she stressed, pointing to a growing climate-debt burden that harms the enjoyment of economic, social, and cultural rights.

MUHAMMAD RASHID (Pakistan) stressed the need to counter disinformation and protect human rights through international cooperation.To this end, he urged the international community to establisht institutional arrangements on interactions between States, media, and other stakeholders as well as an international plan of action to fight disinformation online and offline in both the public and private domain.He stressed the importance of digital awareness, outlining the need to develop uniform rules and regulations for social media business companies.Among the most repugnant manifestations of disinformation is the State-sponsored campaign of disinformation promoted by the Government of India to serve its strategic and ideological objectives, he noted, adding that such disinformation is used systematically to justify the 70-year-old suppression of the Kashmiri people.

YOSEPH KASSAYE YOSEPH (Ethiopia) said his country has worked tirelessly for years to protect migrants and minorities through its Constitution, reforms, greater transparency, balance and a larger political space.He added that citizens formerly classified as terrorists now participate in society and prisoners are treated with dignity.Progress has been impeded by challenges, he added, as the war in northern Ethiopia continues to impact citizens, who are victims of killing, looting and destruction of property.Affirming the Government’s commitment to ensure accountability through continued work with the appropriate United Nations agencies, he also decried politicization of human rights and the continual failure of the Human Rights Council to uphold its mission.Recalling that his country rejected the establishment of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, as its establishment was politically motivated, he noted that the Commission submitted a report with unsubstantiated allegations nonetheless.

Mr. QAMBAR (Bahrain) noted that women’s participation in her country’s economic development has increased to 43 per cent of the total workforce, with 35 per cent in the private sector, 55 per cent in the public sector and 47 per cent in entrepreneurship.During the COVID‑19 pandemic, Bahrain provided free examinations to all citizens and residents with no discrimination, she said, along with a $12 billion fiscal economic package to support individuals and affected sectors.Reaffirming cooperation and commitment of human rights protection at the international level, she pointed to the upcoming parliamentary elections as a landmark event to help establish democracy in the country.

CARLOS ERNESTO MORALES DÁVILA (Nicaragua), associating with the Central American Integration System, described the restoration of the right to health as well as the right to education as his Government’s priority.To this end, he highlighted the national plan to combat poverty.Based on the national plan of production and consumption, Nicaragua has produced 95 per cent of the food consumed by its citizens and achieved food sovereignty for its population.The Government of Nicaragua continues to protect the environment and build its strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change on the principle of common but differentiated responsibility.He pointed to important progress in the energy matrix, increasing electricity coverage at the national level, including from renewable sources.He also rejected unilateral illegal sanctions imposed by some States.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS BUNCH (United States) condemned the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine, stating that the invasion is a test to determine whether all Member States will uphold the United Nations Charter.She called on the Russian Federation to end its aggression as well as its war crimes and filtration operations in Ukraine, which result in torture, killings and the separation of children from their families.Turning to China, he said it is perpetrating a genocide in Xinjiang, severely repressing Tibetans, and cracking down on human rights in Hong Kong.Highlighting the worsening situation in Syria and use of violence against peaceful protestors in Iran, she condemned the death of the Irani, Mahsa Amini, in police custody.She also condemned the use of laws to target and censor activists in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

FATEMEH ARAB BAFRANI (Iran) said human rights mechanisms should deal with systematic violations of human rights, including those that breach the right to development and the right to self-determination of sovereign States. “It is regretful that the systematic apartheid of the Israeli regime combined with raids, occupation, colonization, intimidation and the unlawful and inhuman siege continues unabated, with the unconditioned support of the United States and other Western countries,” she said, noting that “millions of Palestinians continue to live in despair in their homeland”.Further, she pointed to grave human rights violations by the United States against minorities as well as that country’s use of inhuman economic sanctions.She pointed to Canada’s actions against indigenous peoples as well as hate crimes and hate speech against minorities, particularly Muslims. Similarly, she said that discrimination based on religion, race and ethnicity has been rising in several European countries, with episodes of the Koran being burned.Noting that some of these countries are a haven for terrorist groups, she stressed the need for legal obligations either to extradite or prosecute alleged terrorists.She urged States to review the Special Rapporteur’s report on unilateral coercive measures to assess the grave violation of Iranian human rights derived from such practices imposed by the United States.Stating that it is critical to safeguard the United Nations human rights machinery from politicization and double standards, she rejected allegations against recent developments in her country.

ELAINE CRISTINA PEREIRA GOMES (Brazil) emphasized that her Government has significantly improved its database on persons with disabilities and created a national disability information system based on official data aimed at monitoring policies in this area.In this context, she pointed to the active participation of Brazil on the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.Freedom of expression and belief are embedded in Brazil’s Constitution, she noted, voicing concern over a new wave of religious stigma, racism, and xenophobia against minorities and vulnerable groups that has emerged worldwide in the context of the pandemic.Reiterating her country’s commitment to promoting freedom of speech as well as religious freedom for people of every religion, she expressed deep concern over the recent rise of antisemitism.She also stressed that her Government has issued hundreds of humanitarian visas to those fleeing humanitarian crises.

ALI MABKHOT SALEM BALOBAID (Yemen) said his Government will continue to cooperate with the National Committee to verify human rights as well as relevant instruments.He urged the international community to increase its support for the the High Commissioner on Human Rights so the Third Committee can complete its work. Under the six-month truce in his country, the Government was able to welcome ships in all Yemeni ports, althought Houthi terrorism continues to undermine peace.They plant mines, kidnap and reject the truce, he lamented.Detailing further attacks against a judge, bogus trials, torture and repression of free speech, he called on the international community to take a stance obliging the Houthis to implement the 2016 decision to assure Yemeni development.

MAGOSAKI KAORU (Japan) said that the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine constitutes a serious violation of international law prohibiting the use of force, undermining the very foundation of the international order.Condemning it as unacceptable, he called on the Russian Federation to fully comply with its obligation to respect international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.Deploring the executions of Myanmar detainees, he reiterated calls to the Myanmar Armed Forces to take concrete actions to immediately stop violence, release the detainees, and quickly restore the democratic political system.Referring to the report on the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, he urged China to take further positive and concrete actions, including by providing transparent explanations.Describing abductions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as a serious problem affecting the sovereignty of Japan and the lives and safety of the people, he urged the former country to realize the immediate return of all abductees. Further, he expressed concerns about the situation in Iran, where the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini have resulted in numerous deaths and casualties.

REIN TAMMSAAR (Estonia), associating with the European Union, said the lives of millions of Ukrainians were scarred forever when Moscow launched a full-scale war.Since then, a trail of war crimes and mass graves has been left behind by the Russian Federation on occupied Ukrainian territories, much like the atrocities Nazi and Soviet regimes conducted against innocent civilians during the twentieth century.In September, the International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.Civilians have been subjected to gender-based and conflict-related sexual violence, children have been forcibly deported to the Russian Federation and many have been illegally detained, tortured or have gone missing.Moreover, Moscow’s war efforts also exacerbate the global food crisis and food security challenges, he noted.He acknowledged the brave women and girls of Iran and Afghanistan for standing up for their basic human rights.He brought attention to the deteriorating situation of Belarus, where the human rights of civilians are being systematically violated with impunity.

KOUADJO MICHEL KOUAKOU (Côte d’Ivoire) said that the current situation, characterized by armed conflicts and humanitarian and migratory crises, negatively impacts a State’s ability to guarantee the full enjoyment of human rights.Stressing the need to continue efforts to promote human rights, particularly for women and children, as well as human rights defenders, he commended the commitment of the human rights system to build a universal architecture for their protection.He pointed to his country’s commitment at the national and international level in this regard.Measures taken include the ratification of all key international legal instruments on human rights, establishment of the National Human Rights Council in 2018, a law to protect human right defenders, and efforts to reinforce the prevention system.

Interactive Dialogue: International Solidarity

OBIORA C. OKAFOR, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, turning to his report on global vaccine solidarity, said the world’s response to the COVID‑19 pandemic has only highlighted the great disparity between the Global North and Global South, stressing that a huge gap remains in the number of vaccines allocated to the Global South and what those countries have received.

Some pharmaceutical companies charge between 6 and 24 times the production cost of their vaccines, as States with the resources to pay set the benchmark for pricing, he said.While this makes it difficult for States with less purchasing power to pay for them, even the COVAX initiative pays up to five times more than cost per dose.This expense has resulted in countries either waiting to vaccinate until subsidized rates became available or diverting national resources from other important budgets to purchase vaccines.Further, while many wealthy States contributed large sums of money to the COVAX facility, they also undermined its effectiveness — which delays the end of the pandemic for all — through nationalism and their own needs.Misinformation has only exacerbated challenges by undermining trust in public institutions and vaccines themselves, he added.

Despite challenges, he commended the large vaccine donations through multilateral initiatives such as COVAX and also bilateral agreements between States, he said, adding that of the 12 billion doses of vaccines needed to vaccinate 20 per cent of the world population, the COVAX initiative has secured 2.8billion, though that number falls short of World Health Organization (WHO) projections needed to vaccinate as least 70 per cent of the African population.He called for more global and regional solidarity in closing the North-South inequality gap.The ongoing failure on the part of States to ensure optimal global vaccine solidarity is clearly contrary to the values of international solidarity, he said.

In the interactive dialogue, delegates stressed the need for international solidarity in responding to crises such as that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many spotlighting the adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures and expressing regret that calls for vaccines be treated as global public goods went unheeded.

The representative of Azerbaijan, speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, underlined the fundamental, historical value of international solidarity and human rights.During the Movement’s 2019 summit in Baku, Heads of State and Government affirmed that, if any member of the Movement suffers harm — economic, political or military — the Movement will express solidarity with the affected State through the provision of material, political or other forms of assistance.She also rejected all unilateral coercive measures, including those used to put political pressure on any country — particularly developing States.

The representative of Cuba said the global response to the COVID‑19 pandemic laid bare structural problems inherent in the current international order, and that a serious gap separates the Global North from the South in accessing resources necessary to achieve human rights.Developing countries’ level of access to COVID‑19 vaccines is unacceptable and demonstrates that the current international order is obsolete, as it serves to proliferate poverty in the Global South. A more just, equitable and inclusive international order is needed and, for this to occur, countries must cease imposing unilateral coercive measures, such as the United States’ economic blockade against Cuba.He then asked for Mr. Okafor’s view on such measures’ impact on access to COVID‑19 vaccines.

The representative of Venezuela said that vaccine nationalism and pharmaceutical monopolies have resulted in competition that allowed the most-privileged to access COVID‑19 vaccines, rather than the most-vulnerable.The international cry for vaccines to be treated as public goods was not heeded, and some actors used the pandemic for political ends, which included the illegal imposition of unilateral coercive measures.He asked Mr. Okafor how best to contribute to a worldwide campaign against unilateral coercive measures, and about the possibility of a United Nations declaration on international solidarity.

The representative of Algeria underlined the need for international solidarity in relations between countries, especially in times of crisis such as that caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic.The pandemic demonstrated inequalities in development and a rise in nationalism and protectionist practices, especially in the case of vaccines.While some countries are in full recovery, others continue to struggle.Noting that only 19 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, he observed that the call for vaccines to become a global public good was not heeded.He expressed hope that the international community can avoid the same mistakes in the future and demonstrate increased solidary to overcome common challenges.He asked Mr. Okafor how transparency in medicine prices can be ensured, and how Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) can be used to allow the local production of vaccines.

The representative of Cameroon, associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, encouraged public assistance for development, noting that vaccine nationalism and other forces are hindering countries’ efforts in this regard.She asked Mr. Okafor about the level of State support for a proposal to allow all States to manufacture COVID‑19 vaccines without being subject to certain intellectual-property restrictions; if the request to declare vaccines global public goods fostered international solidarity in the health sector; and to what extent international solidarity is affected by TRIPs, not only in the context of COVID‑19, but also for technology transfer as a whole.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the COVID‑19 pandemic laid bare the need to link collective efforts to carry out comprehensive measures to tackle such challenges.The international community must assist the hardest-hit countries, and also eschew trade wars and the imposition of unilateral coercive measures.The Russian Federation stands ready to cooperate with all countries on epidemiological security, she said, detailing her country’s efforts to assist others in responding to COVID-19.She also pointed out that, unlike Western vaccine producers, Russian manufacturers not only exported finished drugs, but also established local production abroad in a transparent, non-discriminatory fashion to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The representative of Iran underscored the need for States to join in solidarity to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.The vaccination process in Iran was hindered because of sanctions, she said, noting that the report does not mention the impact of unilateral coercive measures, which exacerbate vaccine-access challenges and, consequently, the right to life in certain countries.She asked Mr. Okafor if he planned to raise the issue of unilateral coercive measures in the future.

The representative of China expressed concern over excessive vaccine stockpiles in some countries and the unfair global distribution of the same.For its part, China has promoted the fair distribution of vaccines, and its President has implemented initiatives relating to global vaccine cooperation and global development.She also expressed concern over the indiscriminate use of unilateral coercive measures by the United States and others that seriously hamper targeted countries’ ability to obtain vaccines.Such measures artificially create humanitarian difficulties, she said, calling on all countries to safeguard the rights to life and health and reaffirm vaccines as global public goods to ensure their fair distribution.

The representative of Costa Rica noted that his country has advocated, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that international solidarity is a necessary response and that health should be considered a global public good.In that vein, it has advanced a proposal in the WHO to create an access pool for COVID-19-related technology to facilitate the transfer and exchange of technology and good practices in the health sector.However, 39 per cent of the global population has yet to be fully vaccinated, and the WHO’s target of 70 per cent global vaccination by mid-2022 has been missed.He asked Mr. Okafor what could be done to reach this target in the short-term, and what lessons Member States and the United Nations system can learn from this situation to better prepare for the next pandemic.

The observer for the Sovereign Order of Malta said that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the international community learned the value of acting across borders and boundaries to provide support in the name of human rights.The international community must not allow fundamental human rights to be granted depending on location; rather, they must be upheld worldwide.“A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” she said, urging the application of extraterritorial jurisdiction to promote human rights across the globe.

Mr. OKAFOR, responding, observed that a common theme among speakers was strong support for international solidarity and a deep awareness of its importance, especially in an emergency such as the one created by the COVID-19 pandemic.He also highlighted the realization that the international community must do better to prepare for the next pandemic, as “it is not about whether, it is about when” such an event will next occur.On the impact of unilateral coercive measures on access to COVID-19 vaccines, he said that this varies across countries but, in most cases, such measures inhibit access to such vaccines.He also agreed with speakers that health should be recognized as a global public good.Further, he emphasized that the international community must overcome the instinct to think of the world as arranged in “silos”, as viruses do not respect State boundaries.Rather, he urged that the world be thought of “as one sky”.

Turning to a potential United Nations declaration on international solidarity, he noted his and others’ work on such an instrument, along with his intention to invite States to a stakeholders’ forum in Geneva in January 2023 to consider a proposed draft.However, States themselves must decide if such an initiative will move forward.On how to ensure transparency in the price of medicines, he said that the main problems to address are: practices that have driven up the price of medicine; the undermining of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility; and secret, direct dealings with pharmaceutical companies.On local vaccine production, he noted that such production has begun, but stressed that such products must be bought or production will be shut down.Turning to lessons learned, he underscored the need to strengthen international solidarity in all areas.“A mindset reset,” is essential, he added, as everything will flow from this.

Interactive Dialogue:Physical and Mental Health

TLALENG MOFOKENG, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, presenting her report on racism and the right to health, highlighted the importance of anti-racist and anti-coloniality frameworks.As a Black woman from South Africa who has experienced apartheid and continues to live under the crushing weight of racism and the legacy of colonialism, she underscored the importance of focusing on the impact of racism on human dignity, life, non-discrimination, and the right to control one’s health and body.Her report spotlights the global health impact on racialized people of the living legacy of past and ongoing forms of racism, apartheid, slavery, and coloniality.It also sheds light on the impact of racism and discrimination on Black people, persons of African descent, migrants, and indigenous peoples.Describing residential segregation as a powerful predictor of health, she cautioned that communities predominantly composed of people of African descent are more exposed to environmental toxins, air pollutants and carcinogens, which contributes to higher rates of pulmonary diseases and lower birth weights.Being a migrant or holding a refugee status is also often a barrier to realizing the right to health, she noted.

Her report further considers the impact of past and contemporary forms of racism on the right to health.Linked to poverty, racism leads to exceedingly high rates of police brutality, poor access to justice and recourse, mass incarceration, and a lack of access to housing, education, employment, and healthy food.Racism also leads to increased rates of mortality and morbidity.Her report identifies good practices for affirming the right to health care and provides examples of how to end racism and discrimination.She presented the concept of epistemic injustice — whereby someone’s knowledge or experience is not considered credible based on power and associated stereotypes — which has been applied in the context of health care.Voicing concern that many former colonized countries still carry the legacy of the European colonial regimes through their restrictive laws, such as those pertaining to abortion or criminalizing sex work, she pointed to countries in which the criminal legal system disproportionately polices women and girls of African descent.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, reiterated that health is a human right and access to effective vaccines, medicines, health technologies and therapies is an important dimension of this right.Acknowledging the impact of racism on access to health care, she stressed that the COVID‑19 pandemic has further highlighted the consequences of existing health inequalities suffered by people with a minority, racial or ethnic background.She asked the Special Rapporteur about the biggest barriers in the access to health care for people with a minority racial or ethnic background.

The representative of Egypt pointed to several projects aimed at expanding universal health coverage and the response to COVID‑19 that have been implemented by his Government.All foreigners residing in Egypt enjoy the same health care available to Egyptian citizens, he noted.The report of the Special Rapporteur fails to highlight the importance of international cooperation, technology transfer and capacity-building; also, it does not reference the need to support developing countries in enhancing local and regional productions of health technologies to better their preparedness for future pandemics, he observed.

Meanwhile, the representative of China voiced concern about deep-rooted racism in Washington’s judicial and law enforcement system as well as serious violations of the right to health of African Americans, especially women of African descent.Racism is a serious threat to the human rights of minorities in the United States, including the right to life and health, she underscored, adding that during the COVID‑19 pandemic, Latinos and African Americans were three times more likely to be infected and two times more likely to die from the infection. From the COVID‑19 pandemic to the monkeypox epidemic, the problem of systematic racial discrimination against ethnic minorities in the United States has become increasingly evident, she asserted.

The representative of Cuba, citing racism as a social factor that determines health, cautioned that the Afro-descendant population in the United States has been disproportionately affected by COVID‑19 in terms of access to vaccines and medical treatments.Voicing concern over the spiral of systemic racism which people of African descent suffer in the United States, he noted that instead of facing such challenges, Washington applies unilateral coercive measures, such as the financial blockade against Cuba, which violates the Charter of the United Nations and has a negative effect on the rights of Cuban people, in particular the right to health.He urged the Special Rapporteur to analyse the impact of such measures.

The representative of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) underlined that after a period characterized by economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV infections are rising rather than falling in many countries.Stressing the need to close inequalities, including those driven by racism, he asked what kinds of HIV policy shifts are suggested by a focus on racism as a driver of HIV and other pandemic diseases.

Responding, Ms. Mofokeng raised concern over continued misinformation about vaccines that impact other diseases outside the COVID‑19 pandemic.Many people are living under the crushing weight of multiple effects of discrimination that is enabled by racism, she underlined.She warned against the effect of universal coercive measures, especially in the context of COVID‑19, on health.The impact of COVID is disproportionate and racism continues to be a determinant in many settings, she acknowledged, also stressing that people have a right to a healthy working environment, including fair labour practices.Criminalization of poverty, sex work and same-sex relations often leads to further marginalization, she cautioned, stressing the importance of long-term funding to the United Nations system.

Also speaking were representatives of the United States, Portugal, Brazil, and Algeria.

Interactive Dialogue:Water and Sanitation

PEDRO ARROJO-AGUDO, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, presenting his report (A/77/167), said that today 44 per cent of the world’s population is rural, including 80 per cent of the 2 billion people without safe drinking water, two thirds of the nearly 4 billion without safe sanitation and 92 per cent of the 500 million who still defecate in the open.In the absence of public investment in basic infrastructure, communities are often supplied with untreated water from public sources, community-managed wells, private wells, vendors with tanker trucks, or directly from springs, rivers or lakes, he noted.He reported that the irruption of mining, hydroelectric, agricultural and industrial companies in their territories breaks the principle of availability due to overexploitation and contamination of their sources.The lack of infrastructure forces women and girls to seek water from distant sources, breaking the principle of accessibility, while extreme poverty breaks the principle of affordability.In addition, he spotlighted challenges in sanitation, including the lack of priority in public policies, cultural taboos, and lack of information, training and costs to ensure safe and decent sanitation.While community water management, typical of peasant cultures, offers the most positive examples to follow, like the 80,000 community aqueducts in Latin America serving 70 million people in impoverished rural areas, peasant cultures are often weakened by the growing influence of private ownership, he said.“There is a need for rights-based legislation and budgetary commitments to strengthen rural community water and sanitation system,” he said, adding that rural municipalities are often subject to insufficient allocation of resources or even privatization of rural water management.Faced with the increasing risks of drought and flooding due to climate change, it is urgent to promote rural adaptation strategies that require not only public funding but also the active participation of communities, he emphasized.People’s legitimate opposition to projects like land-grabbing or the construction of large dams often leads to criminalization, repression and even the murder of community leaders, he underlined, stressing that Global Witness has recorded almost 2,000 such cases in the last decade.“The obligation of Governments to guarantee the human rights of rural communities to safe drinking water and sanitation cannot be excused by arguing scarcity problems,” he said, adding that “nor is it acceptable to argue a lack of economic resources when these human rights are not prioritized in public budgets”.

The representative of Spain asked how the right to water and sanitation should be reflected in the 2023 Water Conference. Appreciating the gender approach of the report and urging women to participate more actively in resource management, she asked what Governments should do to favor the participation of women in community water institutions.

The representative of Brazil said that land regularization and strict laws that counter land grabbing are crucial to protecting and promoting the right to safe drinking water and sanitation. Noting her country’s progress in land regularization, she stressed that between 2019 and 2022, her Government issued over 362 rural property titles. Further, she said her country has one of the strictest set of environmental laws in the world. The Brazilian Forest code rules that rural producers must preserve up to 80 per cent of native vegetation on their lands, depending on the region. Permanent preservation areas located inside farms account for 25 per cent of all such areas in Brazil. She asked about best practices or innovative approaches for guaranteeing access to water and sanitation, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The representative of Iceland stressed that safe access to water provides a foundation for gender equality and sustainable livelihoods. Noting that women and girls, especially those living in rural areas, are disproportionately affected by lack of access to quality water and sanitation, she said this has been part of her country’s contribution to development cooperation with partner countries. Discrimination norms, gender stereotypes, stigma and taboos related to menstruation and childbirth also affect the realization of the right to water and sanitation. Adding that women and girls in rural areas often bear the responsibility of ensuring sufficient water at home, often walking long distances, she underscored their vulnerability to climate change and sexual gender-based violence. She asked what more could be done to guarantee that women and girls, especially those living in rural areas, are included in decision-making.

The representative of Egypt stressed her country’s efforts to reach the population with water infrastructure, desalination, water recycling, and cover canals to prevent evaporation of water in a country where such vital resources are rare. Noting that access to safe drinking water and sanitation requires access to water itself, she lauded international cooperation and solidarity when dealing with transboundary water.

The representative of the Syria, highlighting drinking water, irrigation and sanitation, said his country has suffered great losses due to terrorist operations that target dams and other water infrastructure. When the European Investment Bank stopped financing water projects in Syria, material damages exceeded $2 billion, he said, adding that Türkiye is decreasing its agreed bilateral volume of water by half.Responding, Mr. Arrojo-Agudo stressing that 2 billion people are without safe drinking water and 4 billion without sanitation worldwide, said: “We are not facing a business opportunity but a democratic challenge.” He called on States to make peace with rivers and aquatic ecosystems, promoting new approaches to the democratic of management of water, as this “is a common good not a commodity”. Recognizing the role of women and girls in accessing water in the most impoverished communities, he said they may spend four hours a day to that end, time that they cannot invest in income generation, school or necessary rest. Further, he underscored menstrual hygiene as a part of the human right to water and sanitation, adding that Governments must secure legal titles for lands and water rights that communities have traditionally enjoyed.

Turning to the inhabitability of territories due to climate change, where adaptation is not feasible, he underscored the need to apply resettlement plans to rural populations, guaranteeing their human rights with international agreements and financing. While the development of water projects is politically more profitable than cleaning polluted water, progress in guaranteeing this resource cannot be achieved without paying attention to sanitation first. He called next March’s Water Conference an “unprecedented event”, where the United Nations will meet with defenders of human rights, sanitation and drinking water.Also speaking in the dialogue were the representatives of Algeria, the United States and the United Republic of Tanzania. The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, also spoke.

General Debate Statements

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH (Bangladesh) detailed visits to the country by Michelle Bachelet and future visits by other mandate holders in the coming months. Bangladesh has formulated a disaster management policy to safeguard the rights of all peoples in the context of climate change. Affirming the Government’s support for migrants and declaring a commitment to combat racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance, and to uphold human rights, he said the country’s experience of exclusion has inspired it to stand firm against all forms of racism and intolerance.Bangladesh opened its gates to the Rohingya when they were forced to flee their ancestral homes in Myanmar. He said that the country will continue its diplomatic efforts to secure human rights of the Rohingya.

DANIEL ZAVALA PORRAS (Costa Rica), reiterating his country’s commitment to dignity and intrinsic human values, such as freedom, justice, and health, voiced concern over multiple interrelated challenges, including the COVID‑19 pandemic, the environmental crisis – the greatest threat to human rights - and conflicts.Faced with the magnitude of these challenges, Costa Rica has introduced strategies for eradicating poverty and discrimination.Highlighting the link between human rights and the environment, he stressed that Costa Rica will support all initiatives that provide solutions based on a human rights approach.He also noted that gender equality must be a priority for the international community. Stressing the importance of civil society organizations, he described scrutiny and accountability as a guarantee of inclusion and legitimacy.

Ms. INGA VON ERNST (Iceland), noting that promoting human rights is a priority for her country both at home and abroad, stressed that such rights are universal.International cooperation is critical to implementing human rights for all, especially in the current context of climate change, a global pandemic and the tragedy of war returning to Europe.On that point, she underscored that the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law.She went on to point out that many basic rights thought to be secure are now being challenged, spotlighting increasing religious intolerance; violent nationalism and racism; homophobia, transphobia and biphobia; hate speech; and a pushback on gains made in gender equality and women’s reproductive rights.She stressed the need to reverse these trends, to champion the values of democracy, freedom and human rights and to defend a system where dissent is an integral part of public discourse.

Mr. PRIMASTO (Indonesia) underscored that his Government prioritizes protection of the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of its customary law communities.While Indonesia is home to the largest Muslim population in the world, the right of citizens and residents to adhere and worship to other religions and beliefs, including native faiths, is guaranteed by the Constitution.In Indonesia today, native-faith followers can have their beliefs officially cited in the national identity register.He also stressed the importance of preserving ancestral languages, including access for children to learning them.

BILLUR AHMADOVA (Azerbaijan) underlined her country’s commitment to the United Nations Charter since its admission 30 years ago. Stressing the importance of respect for territorial integrity, she said any issues related to China must be approached with this principle in mind. Adding that Azerbaijan is a party to many fundamental documents and treaties, she said her country is a multi-ethnic society that considers its diversity a richness. Emphasizing that hate propaganda and attempts to propagate false versions of history undermine identity, she decried the Armenian delegate’s intervention the previous day, which hinders ongoing dialogue between the two countries. Expressing concern about Armenia’s racist hate speech in public and political discourse, including in the media, she said that strengthening peace and security is only possible through adhering to international law.

TEBURORO TITO (Kiribati), aligning with the Group of 77 and China, noted that his country’s Constitution promotes and safeguards fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual. He expressed concern about the increasing number of young people in Kiribati and elsewhere who are overly assertive about the legal rights and entitlements endowed upon them by human rights laws and instruments.However, they are not sufficiently enthusiastic about the duty and responsibility to respect other people and give back something to the families, communities and societies to which they belong, he said. Believing that this is the result of the disproportionate push on human rights laws without an accompanying push for one’s duty and responsibility to others, he invited the international community to address this imbalance urgently.

HEBA MOSTAFA MOSTAFA RIZK (Egypt), spotlighting the problem of hate speech in the digital realm, urged countries to provide frameworks to uphold the human rights and safety of their societies.She also expressed concern over discrimination against Americans of Latin American and African descent, pointing out that the Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a symbol of massive human-rights violations.She went on to note that focusing on only one aspect of human rights can lead to fragmentation, and that the exclusion of certain people runs counter to the need to promote human rights for everyone.In this vein, she stressed that failing to ensure the right to development for all will lead to setbacks for the United Nations.

ENIAN LAMCE (Albania) called for improving the human rights system, building more resilient societies and effective educational systems, and developing inclusive health systems able to provide services, including sexual and reproductive health.He stressed the importance of ensuring universal respect for human rights for all individuals without distinction, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, gender, age, and religion.Advocacy for human rights is meaningless without the participation of women and girls, he said, noting that special attention should be paid to women’s rights and gender equality, ensuring women and girls access to political and economic resources.Albania opposes the death penalty in all circumstances, he asserted, describing the practice as inhuman and unnecessary.On minority issues, he drew attention to ethnic Albanians in South Serbia.

ANTJE LEENDERTSE (Germany), aligning herself with the European Union, called for the protection of human rights for all people in Ukraine as well as effective accountability to provide justice to victims and deter future human rights violations. Stressing that her State is an elected member of the Human Rights Council, she detailed Berlin’s commitment to the promotion of human rights, including eradication of the death penalty. She called on China to cooperate with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and implement recommendations on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. She highlighted Berlin’s feminist foreign policy, while noting that there is a long way to go in achieving gender equality in her country.She added that the case of Mahsa Amini in Iran and protests following her death in police custody show us the importance of this goal in a dramatic way. She further highlighted the crucial role of human rights defenders, civil society activists and non-governmental organizations in protecting human rights.

KENNEDY GODFREY GASTORN (United Republic of Tanzania) said his Government ensures access to multiple sources of information as well as to justice. To that end, it passed the Legal Aid Act, which guarantees that cases involving vulnerable groups such as women children as well as the elderly are expedited. Detailing its Vision 2025, he said the country has implemented development initiatives to improve conditions for all, including a mega hydroelectric power plant as well as investments in a standard gauge railway line and the health and education sectors.

ANA PAULA BAPTISTA GRADE ZACARIAS (Portugal), aligning herself with the European Union, stressed the need to take stock of what has been achieved so far and what remains to be done in the face of escalating conflict and barbaric aggression, persistent human-rights violations and the reversal of women’s rights around the world.One achievement is the establishment of the Human Rights Council, which is a credible body that can respond in real-time to violations of human rights and abuses.Further, it creates awareness of pioneering issues such as the links between human rights and the environment, mental health and cyberbullying.She added that the Universal Periodic Review mechanism is a “fantastic equalizer”, demonstrating that no country is immune to scrutiny, no country has a perfect human-rights record and that States must learn from each other.

Right of Reply

In exercise of the right of reply, the delegate of Saudi Arabia, responding to the United States, said that freedom of expression in his country is guaranteed if what is said is respectful of public order and others’ freedoms. He said that there must be credible sources for claims.

The representative of Cuba rejected statements made about his country by the representative of the United States.These are part of an international campaign against Cuba, he said, orchestrated and financed from the United States, that has nothing to do with human rights; rather, they seek to alter Cuba’s constitutional order. It is not surprising that the United States included only developing countries in its list, as that country has a long history of manipulating this matter against the Global South, while remaining silent on what occurs on its territory or that of its allies.Underscoring that the United States has no license to pass judgment on anyone, he said that country is responsible for human-rights abuses and violations that are brutal and well-documented.“The United States has nothing to teach Cuba on human rights,” he stressed, adding that, if the United States has any concerns about the well-being of the Cuban people, it should end its blockade.

The representative of China, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, categorically rejected claims made by the delegation of the United States. Regrettably, the United States and other countries have persisted in their baseless accusations and malicious smears against China, he stressed, adding that, rather than human rights, they care about interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights to create chaos and maintain their own hegemony.Washington is obsessed with naming and shaming, while turning a blind eye to its own poor human rights situation, he said, pointing to systematic racism in the United States and crimes against humanity committed by its military in Afghanistan, Syria, and other countries.

