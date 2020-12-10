The Highest Aspiration: A Call to Action for Human Rights 2020

by António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations

“Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people”

– Preamble, The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Seventy-five years ago, the United Nations Charter captured the determination of a generation that had suffered global war and depression never again to allow such conditions of human misery to prevail. It reaffirmed “faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women”. A few years later, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights defined those rights more fully. The Declaration was a promise by leaders from every region that they would never relent in their pursuit of fundamental rights and freedoms. They understood that this would not be an easy task.

Over the ensuing decades, massive gains have been made in human rights. Billions of people live safer, longer, more dignified lives. We have covenants spelling out the full range of civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights; a robust treaty-based system; an institutional architecture for the promotion and protection of human rights and greater awareness of the values and commitments underpinning them. The result, writ large, is a common vision of what makes us human: a set of rights that are at once universal and indivisible, that balance the individual and the collective, and that inspire us in our pursuit of a better world for all, including future generations.

Yet the cause of human rights faces major challenges, and no country is immune. Disregard for human rights is widespread. In many situations around the world, we see egregious and systematic human rights violations; rampant impunity; rising hate speech, misogyny, exclusion and discrimination; social polarization and loss of civility; environmental degradation, and unequal access to resources and opportunity. We also see the human rights agenda being instrumentalized for political purposes. Meanwhile, megatrends such as the climate crisis, population growth and rapid urbanization are changing our lives. People are being left behind. They are afraid. Leaders are too often turning one against another for political gain. Trust between people and some of their leaders has eroded. At the same time, we live in a world of unprecedented opportunity. Extraordinary technological progress and global economic developments have lifted millions out of poverty, and we have an agreed framework of action for the way forward in the form of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At such a critical juncture, our shared human condition and values must be a source of unity, not division. We must give people hope and a vision of what the future can hold. The human rights system helps us to meet the challenges, opportunities and needs of the 21st century; to reconstruct relations between people and leaders; and to achieve the global stability, solidarity, pluralism and inclusion on which we all depend. It points to the ways in which we can transform hope into concrete action with real impact on people’s lives. It must never be a pretext for power or politics; it is above both.

Upholding all rights of all people is in the interests of everyone. Crucially, we cannot pick and choose which rights; the pursuit of all rights is essential to the attainment of any. It would be a mistake to diminish economic, social and cultural rights, as is often done. But it would be equally misguided to think that those rights are sufficient to answer people’s yearning for freedom. We need a Call to Action that encompasses the full range of rights.

On my first day as Secretary-General, I vowed to make human dignity the core of our work. Concretely, this means realizing the promise of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights through everything we do. It means reinvigorating our pursuit of those enduring rights and values in the context of new challenges and opportunities.

My goal for the United Nations — as it marks its seventy-fifth anniversary — is to promote a human rights vision that is transformative, that provides solutions and that speaks directly to each and every human being. To that end, we must broaden the base of support for human rights by reaching out to critics and engaging in conversations that reach deeply into society.

The Universal Declaration and the human rights instruments that followed from it articulate a social contract between all human beings by which everyone can live to their fullest potential. Today we need to renew that bond. While we must continue the quest to attain all civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, several areas warrant extra effort, either because the opportunity exists to make significant advances in the realization of human rights, or the needs are so acute and trends so problematic that a greater effort is required. Some of these represent a reaffirmation of ongoing work, while in other areas we must do far more.

This Call to Action sets out some overarching guiding principles and identifies seven such domains: (1) rights at the core of sustainable development; (2) rights in times of crisis; (3) gender equality and equal rights for women; (4) public participation and civic space; (5) rights of future generations, especially climate justice; (6) rights at the heart of collective action; and (7) new frontiers of human rights. In each of these areas, there are specific steps we can take together in the near term to advance the human rights agenda.

I am determined to put the full weight of my office and the United Nations family behind the Call to Action we launch today, strongly supporting the vital work of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. We will also ensure close cooperation between my office and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in follow up to the Call to Action. It is important to underline that human rights are the responsibility of each and every United Nations actor and that a culture of human rights must permeate everything we do, in the field, at regional level and at Headquarters. I look in particular to our leaders in the field, including Heads of Mission and Resident Coordinators, to play their part.

I also look forward to working with all Governments and partners to bring this Call to Action to life and thereby help all people, in all countries, achieve, in the words of the Universal Declaration, this “highest aspiration” of all humankind.

GUIDING PRINCIPLES