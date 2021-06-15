High risk – Low priority: Why unlocking COVID-19 vaccine access for refugees and internally displaced communities is critical for children

The COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone, but people living on the world’s margins, including the forcibly displaced who face some of the highest risks but remain the lowest priority in national and global responses to the pandemic. Yet, vaccine justice is not only essential to protect the most at risk but it is also critical to prevent even more catastrophic impact globally. The pandemic will not end anywhere until it ends everywhere.

The COVID-19 vaccine race has exposed an evergrowing health gap between the world’s ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’. The vast majority of vaccine doses have been purchased by high income countries, which are vaccinating their populations 25 times faster than nations with the lowest incomes. COVID-19 is now surging in countries that have insufficient resources to contain the virus and protect their own populations. These countries also host some of the highest numbers of the world’s forcibly displaced people (FDP) who, despite being at high risk of infection and transmission are being left out of the vaccination campaigns which host countries are able to muster.

As a crisis multiplier, COVID-19 continues to exploit and deepen inequalities, disproportionately putting more lives in jeopardy in the world’s toughest places. Devastating aftershocks pose immense, additional threats to physical and mental health, safety, food security, and education.

The forcibly displaced, especially children, are some of the most affected by the pandemic’s indirect impacts, and will have the greatest difficulty recovering from the pandemic. FDP’s access to the vaccine is therefore paramount in preventing the immediate and longterm aftershocks of COVID-19 on children, who are experiencing multiple levels of deprivations, with their health, nutrition, protection, and education increasingly affected by the impact of COVID-19 on their parents and caregivers.

Global commitments on COVAX are falling short and humanitarian responses are being deprioritised:

Despite more than 190 countries committing to COVAX, an initiative which aims to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses for at least 20% of the world’s most vulnerable and high risk-groups by the end of 2021, deliveries are both underfunded and delayed.

The 2021 Global Humanitarian Response Plan calls for US$35.1 billion to support 160 million people most in need across 56 countries, but as of May 2021, the plan is only 16% funded.

The forcibly displaced face the highest risks from COVID-19, but are the lowest priority for vaccine access:

There is a growing vaccine gap. Eighty-four per cent of all available vaccine doses have been administered in high income countries, compared to as little as 0.3% administered in the least wealthy countries,1 like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, which host large numbers of FDP.

Low-income countries, which host nearly half (47%) or over 40 million of the world’s forcibly displaced, are the least equipped to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19. They have only been able to purchase just 3% of global vaccine doses.

Millions of FDP have no means to protect themselves. Forty per cent of 152 host countries’ vaccination plans do not include, or are unclear about, the inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers that live within their borders. Thirty per cent of these plans do not include, or are not clear about, the inclusion of IDPs.

World Vision’s new survey of 339 refugee and IDP households (representing 1,914 people) in Brazil, Colombia, the DRC, Jordan, Peru, Turkey, Uganda, and Venezuela validates existing evidence, revealing the tremendous impact of the pandemic on refugee and IDP communities, as well as the ongoing challenges and implications of their very limited access to COVID-19 vaccines and health services.

World Vision survey of refugees and other people forced from home: