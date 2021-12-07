High-Level Pledging Event for the Central Emergency Response Fund in 2022

WHO: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Member States.

WHAT: High-Level Pledging Event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in 2022.

WHEN: Wednesday 8 December 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. New York (EST).

WHERE: The event is hybrid. A limited number of participants in New York can join in-person in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber, subject to the latest UN COVID-19 guidance.

The event will be webcast on UN WebTV and livestreamed on Twitter and YouTube.

The High-Level Pledging Event, which marks CERF’s fifteenth anniversary, will galvanize greater financial commitments to ensure CERF remains fit to respond to the increasing levels and complexities of global humanitarian needs.

Established in 2006, CERF has allocated over US$7.5 billion to provide life-saving assistance for millions of people in over 110 countries and territories.

Since CERF was established, global funding needs through humanitarian appeals have increased more than sevenfold – from $5.2 billion in 2006 to assist 32 million people to $41 billion in 2022 to help 183 million people in need.

Media contacts:

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750

In New York: Ann Weru, weru@un.org, +1 917 495 9090