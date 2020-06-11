High-level Panel on IDPs at the 2020 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment - Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock - Opening Remarks as Moderator, 11 June 2020

As prepared for delivery

[ECOSOC] Vice President Omar Hilale, Excellencies, colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Welcome, and thank you for inviting me to moderate this high-level session today.

I will introduce our distinguished panel in a moment. But allow me to start with a few observations about internal displacement and where we stand today dealing with this global problem.

We entered 2020 with a record of more than 50 million internally displaced people across the world. If IDPs had a country of their own, it would be roughly the size of Spain, South Korea or Kenya.

Nine out of ten are displaced by conflict, which brings additional problems for people as they deal with stress, uncertainty, trauma and loss.

With COVID-19 affecting all corners of the planet, IDPs will be disproportionately exposed and are even more vulnerable to job losses and food shortages.

The international community needs to do a better job of helping IDPs, as well as the communities who host them and their governments.

We need long-term solutions that can start working from the very start of the kind of humanitarian emergencies that often result in long-term displacement.

These are the difficult questions that our session will discuss today.

Year after year, we see ever more people becoming internally displaced. Displacement tends to last longer and longer. As new displacement problems arise, the old ones are not solved, so the overall number keeps rising.

In addition to the toll internal displacement takes on communities and families - not least women, children, disabled people and other vulnerable groups - the economic costs are rising as well.

The financial burden of internal displacement in terms of providing basic services and accounting for lost income has been estimated at US$20 billion in 2019. On top of that comes the longer-term and indirect costs.

This is an untenable situation.

It is untenable for the displaced people themselves because they rightfully want to reestablish their self-sufficiency and dignity.

It is untenable for the affected countries because large numbers of displaced constitute a major hurdle to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

And it is untenable for an already overstretched and under-financed humanitarian system.

The COVID-19 pandemic starkly reinforces the need to find solutions for IDPs. The Secretary-General’s Policy Brief on COVID-19 and People on the Move that came out last week drives home very forcefully how vulnerable and exposed IDPs are to the coronavirus disease and its socio-economic consequences.

Millions of IDPs live in crowded camps or settlements in countries with very weak health systems. They often have no access to adequate sanitation and other basic services. Although humanitarian organizations across the world are scaling up to meet this challenge, the added blow of COVID-19 will prove devastating.

We need to do things differently.

We now have an opportunity to make serious progress on this issue. Let me explain why.

First, there is renewed high-level attention, interest and action to address the issue.

Member States entered a commitment in the Agenda 2030 to leave no one behind, including IDPs who are often among those farthest behind. I am encouraged to see an increasing number of States affected by displacement acting on their promises to end internal displacement.

Second, we see promising innovative practice by governments, local authorities, UN agencies and others. I look forward to hearing more about some of these approaches in today’s session and how we can bring them to scale.

And finally, as you all know, the Secretary-General has established a High-level Panel on Internal Displacement to generate new ideas and approaches to protracted displacement. Given the Panel’s high-powered make-up, its recommendations will no doubt help us move the dial on this important issue.

Let me now introduce our speakers in the order they will deliver their remarks: