High-Level Officials Meeting Summary of the Roundtable on Solutions, 02 December 2021 (14:00-17:00 CET)

Executive Summary

A virtual roundtable on solutions was held in the lead-up to the High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM). It was opened by the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ms. Gillian Triggs, and was followed by three panel discussions. The first panel, moderated by Ms. Fiona Kendal, Advisor, European and Legal Affairs, FCEIMediterranean Hope, discussed resettlement and complementary pathways. The second, moderated by Mr. Jerome Elie, Head of Forced Migration, International Council of Voluntary Agencies(ICVA), elaborated on good practices related to local integration. The third, moderated by Ms. Manisha Thomas, Geneva Representative, Women's Refugee Commission, focused on voluntary repatriation and reintegration. Additional content shared by stakeholders during the roundtable is available in the virtual space for the HLOM here.

The roundtable highlighted that more collective efforts and actions are needed by States and other stakeholders to attain durable solutions for refugees in both new and protracted situations. Many highlighted that refugees contribute significantly if provided with enabling environments and can bring their skills and resilience to contribute to their host communities, while recognizing that the support provided by host countries is significant. The importance of the whole-of-society approach to finding solutions was underscored in all three panels. More States were encouraged to demonstrate leadership and provide resettlement and complementary pathways. More needs to be done to improve access to third country solutions through applying flexibility as well as removing some of the procedural barriers in place to allow, for example, meaningful access to family reunification and other regular pathways. More predictable collaboration between humanitarian and development actors was urged in order to bring integrated development approaches to local integration as well as voluntary return and reintegration in countries of origin. The roundtable also re-affirmed the importance of mobilising and engaging persons of concern and affected communities in attaining durable solutions.

Summary of Discussion

Opening remarks by Ms. Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection

Ms. Triggs opened the roundtable by sharing some of the key findings from the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) indicator report as they related to solutions. Overall, more refugees received a durable solution between 2016 and 2020 as compared to the previous five years. However, a continuous declining trend in the annual number has been observed since 2016 reaching historically low levels.

Between 2016 and 2020, 1.4 million refugees accessed third-country solutions, again more than the previous five years. However, less than one per cent of refugees now has access to third-country solutions. The year 2017 witnessed the first drop of 48% in resettlement, which mostly continued to decrease until 2021. Whilst resettlement fell with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to border closures and travel restrictions, the decline was also the result of lower quotas allocated by States for resettlement. The number of countries receiving UNHCR resettlement submissions declined from 35 in 2016 to 22 in 2021 with ten countries receiving 90 per cent of submissions. Therefore, the huge gap between resettlement needs and resettlement departures is widening further with 1.4 million refugees in need of resettlement. On the other hand, complementary pathways including family reunification, labour mobility, and education programme, show great promise. Four refugees are admitted through complementary pathways for every one refugee admitted through resettlement with UNHCR assistance. However, following a peak in 2017, we have seen a progressive decline in complementary pathways.

Data about the local integration of refugees remains elusive, and naturalisation is used as a proxy measure of local integration. Since 2016, 2.8 million refugees have locally integrated—435,000 more than in the previous five years.

Three-quarters of solutions accessed by refugees were voluntary returns. Returns were highest with 3 per cent of refugees (552,000) returning in 2016 but declined to 1 per cent in 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the trend with border closures, obstacles including conflict, insecurity, human rights violations, and the absence of essential services continue to influence decisions on return. Official Development Assistance (ODA) provided in support of refugee returnees also decreased. The total ODA decreased by 26 per cent from USD 784 million in 2018 to 584 million in 2019, coinciding with the decrease in the number of refugee returnees by 39 per cent.