High Commissioner’s Dialogue on Protection Challenges: Development Cooperation Concept Note

Introduction

This note sets out the concept for the 2022 High Commissioner’s Dialogue on Protection Challenges.

The Dialogue provide a forum for an informal, open, and lively multi-stakeholder discussion on emerging issues linked to displacement and statelessness. In 2022, it will focus on the theme of development cooperation to advance protection, inclusion, and solutions for displaced and stateless persons and will be held in Geneva on 7 and 8 December. Further information will be made available on UNHCR’s website.

With the number of forcibly displaced persons now reaching 100 million worldwide, a broad spectrum of actors is recognising that forced displacement and statelessness are not only humanitarian concerns but also longer-term development issues. Key initiatives underscore a global consensus that humanitarian, development, political, and peace actors all have a role to play in promoting and achieving solutions for refugees, stateless persons, internally displaced persons, and returnees. This includes the United Nations Secretary-General’s report on “Our common agenda”, 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and its commitment to leave no one behind, Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), #IBelong Statelessness campaign, High-Level Panel report on internal displacement and accompanying Secretary-General's Action Agenda on internal displacement, and the OECD DAC Recommendation on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

Many actors have accelerated efforts to improve development cooperation in displacement and stateless contexts. This has translated into positive tangible gains with significantly more donor and host governments placing displacement firmly on their development agendas. The rise in official development assistance to host countries with developing economies has resulted in innovative legal, administrative, and trade policies and country financing mechanisms. New development cooperation partnerships have supported comprehensive responses and policy measures to mitigate poverty, realise solutions, and strengthen institutional responses.

Despite the promising steps made, longer-term solutions still need to be found as many persons remain living in limbo in protracted displacement situations for extended periods of time – an average of ten years – due to the lack of opportunities to return home or access other durable solutions. In 2019, fragile States hosted over half of the world’s refugees. These States are often the origin, transit, or hosting countries for refugees and face internal displacement situations. They can face challenges in including forcibly displaced and stateless persons in broader development strategies and ensuring the requisite enabling policy environment to facilitate inclusion. This, combined with limited return and integration opportunities, can further exacerbate hardship, trigger onward movements, and contribute to displacement situations becoming protracted.

UNHCR has continued to advance its engagement in humanitarian-development cooperation. An evaluation of UNHCR’s work highlights the organization’s growing role in acting as a catalyst for development engagement in the context of forced displacement, and its ability to leverage development cooperation to improve protection and policy environments, link services for refugees with national systems, and expand support for self-reliance within refugee and host communities.

UNHCR’s Strategic Directions 2022 – 2026 also emphasize the importance of accelerating efforts to mainstream development engagement from the outset of responses to displacement. The 2021 GCR UNHCR, 29 June 2022 indicator report demonstrated the need for increased development cooperation and official development assistance to support the GCR objectives and advance burden and responsibility sharing.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s High-level panel on internal displacement stressed the need for a development-oriented approach to internal displacement within government policies and responses and strengthening public systems and services.

Building upon these commitments, practices, and learnings, UNHCR will need to further adapt its work and broaden and deepen its partnerships in this area. Development actors can bring their influence and financial and technical support to foster protection, inclusion, solutions to displacement and statelessness over the longer term. Involving regional organizations, governments, sub-national authorities, and displaced, stateless, and host communities in these efforts can further humanitarianpeace-development cooperation in these contexts.