A new publication detailing the history and future of UNOPS launched at WEF in Davos

Hidden Champions: Smart solutions to impossible challenges – the first comprehensive account ever to be written about UNOPS – reveals unique stories from the organization. The book includes exclusive material on undercover and behind-the-scenes missions and projects in Syria, Yemen, Haiti and beyond.

HIDDEN CHAMPIONS The first comprehensive account ever to be written about UNOPS reveals unique stories from the organization.

In the publication, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres explains:

“When rapid responses are so critical to addressing the world’s challenges, it has been vital to be able to call on the expertise of UNOPS, which plays a critical role in the UN system. I know this first-hand from my time at UNHCR.”

Launched today at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the exclusive material featured in the book ranges from a ‘top secret’ mission that led to the destruction of 600 tons of Syrian chemical weapons to a $16 million rebuilding operation in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. It highlights the restoration of thousands of homes in Colombia and the ingenuity of providing clean, renewable energy to communities across rural Sierra Leone.

By demonstrating how solutions can be delivered on the ground, UNOPS makes a meaningful contribution, bringing innovation to bear as we strive to build a better future for all.

António Guterres - United Nations Secretary-General Hidden Champions also reveals UNOPS plans for the future, as we move into the next frontier of delivering sustainable infrastructure in an affordable way. This includes ambitious plans to generate around $10 billion investment in Ghana and Kenya, to build 200,000 sustainable and affordable homes – a key milestone in UNOPS landmark Social Impact Investment Initiative.

Speaking at the launch of Hidden Champions, Grete Faremo, UNOPS Executive Director said:

“This exclusive account uncovers some of the hidden stories about our projects, and our contribution to critical humanitarian and development operations, working with partners to achieve a more peaceful and sustainable future.”