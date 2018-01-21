Her Royal Highness, Princess Haya, Launches New Fund To Support Immediate Response To Global Emergency

DUBAI – Her Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, a stalwart supporter of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UN Messenger of Peace, has contributed to the launch of a special fund to allow the rapid purchase and transportation of high energy biscuits in response to sudden onset emergencies. The highly fortified biscuits provide people caught in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, or conflict, with an immediate source of nutritious food that is packed with energy.

“Princess Haya’s generosity is a life-saver. When an emergency happens, WFP must deliver food quickly, and this effort will put our emergency response into another gear so we can save lives anywhere, anytime,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “Princess Haya is a true champion for people facing hunger and poverty, and our appreciation for her dedication and support for WFP grows each year.”

Time is of the essence in response to emergencies. When crisis hits, WFP needs to deploy immediate food assistance to people who may have lost everything, including access to markets and food. Most recently, high energy biscuits were delivered to respond to the immediate needs of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar and crossing into Bangladesh. The new fund will be managed through WFP’s Global Commodity Management Facility, which works to reduce the lead time from the moment WFP receives funding through to distribution of food assistance.

Princess Haya’s support for the new fund will allow WFP to procure and pre-position high energy biscuits at the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, located in Dubai for its strategic location that can further reduce emergency response time.

In 2015, Princess Haya received the WFP Hunger Hero Award at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. A former WFP Ambassador Against Hunger, Princess Haya has visited WFP operations in many countries, including Cambodia, Malawi, and Syria. Princess Haya is Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and currently serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

WFP is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in around 80 countries.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp @wfp_media @wfpgovts @wfp_mena

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Abeer Etefa, WFP/Cairo, Tel. +2010 66634352

Jane Howard, WFP/Rome, Tel. +39 06 65132321, Mob. +39 346 7600521

Bettina Luescher, WFP/Geneva, Tel. +41 22 917 8564, Mob. + 41 79 842 8057

Steve Taravella, WFP/New York, Tel. +1 646 556 6909, Mob. +1 202 770 5993