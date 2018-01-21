21 Jan 2018

Her Royal Highness, Princess Haya, Launches New Fund To Support Immediate Response To Global Emergency

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 21 Jan 2018

DUBAIHer Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, a stalwart supporter of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UN Messenger of Peace, has contributed to the launch of a special fund to allow the rapid purchase and transportation of high energy biscuits in response to sudden onset emergencies. The highly fortified biscuits provide people caught in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, or conflict, with an immediate source of nutritious food that is packed with energy.

“Princess Haya’s generosity is a life-saver. When an emergency happens, WFP must deliver food quickly, and this effort will put our emergency response into another gear so we can save lives anywhere, anytime,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “Princess Haya is a true champion for people facing hunger and poverty, and our appreciation for her dedication and support for WFP grows each year.”

Time is of the essence in response to emergencies. When crisis hits, WFP needs to deploy immediate food assistance to people who may have lost everything, including access to markets and food. Most recently, high energy biscuits were delivered to respond to the immediate needs of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar and crossing into Bangladesh. The new fund will be managed through WFP’s Global Commodity Management Facility, which works to reduce the lead time from the moment WFP receives funding through to distribution of food assistance.

Princess Haya’s support for the new fund will allow WFP to procure and pre-position high energy biscuits at the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, located in Dubai for its strategic location that can further reduce emergency response time.

In 2015, Princess Haya received the WFP Hunger Hero Award at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. A former WFP Ambassador Against Hunger, Princess Haya has visited WFP operations in many countries, including Cambodia, Malawi, and Syria. Princess Haya is Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and currently serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

WFP is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in around 80 countries.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp @wfp_media @wfpgovts @wfp_mena

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):
Abeer Etefa, WFP/Cairo, Tel. +2010 66634352

Jane Howard, WFP/Rome, Tel. +39 06 65132321, Mob. +39 346 7600521

Bettina Luescher, WFP/Geneva, Tel. +41 22 917 8564, Mob. + 41 79 842 8057

Steve Taravella, WFP/New York, Tel. +1 646 556 6909, Mob. +1 202 770 5993

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.