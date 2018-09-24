24 Sep 2018

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Violence in schools

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 03 May 2017 View Original
Question

Identify evidence on approaches to measuring the prevalence of Violence in Schools across low and middle income countries and the data available based on these measurement approaches.

This should consist of:

a) A list of key sources of evidence on how the occurrence and prevalence of violence in schools is measured (with a focus on low to middle income countries).

b) A list of key sources of data with figures on the occurrence and prevalence of violence in schools in low and middle income countries (it may be that many sources capture both points a) and b) but where they only capture one or the other they should still be included).

c) Below each source in the bibliography, there should be a summary paragraph including:

i) High level summary of the measurement approach;

ii) The findings/figures relating to the prevalence of different types of violence in school, including age and gender disaggregation wherever possible;

iii) Any other key high level findings and methodological details including caveats and limitations; and

iv) Countries/regions covered.

