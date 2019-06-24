Helpdesk Report: K4D - Uses of digital technologies in managing and preventing conflict

Luke Kelly University of Manchester 17 May 2019

Summary

This query looks at the role of ICTs in preventing, managing and promoting peacebuilding and stablisation. It also considers the threats to humanitarian programmes brought by ICTs.

Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) are increasingly prevalent across the developing world and as such are being used in a variety of ways to prevent, prevent or address violence conflict. ICTs can be defined as ‘electronic equipment and applications that are used to find, analyse, create, communicate, disseminate and use information’ (HD, 2019). The ICTs surveyed in this paper include mobile phones, the internet, social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter, satellites, and GIS mapping applications, and the crowdsourcing of information through these platforms. A large number of applications have been developed to gather, map and disseminate data on peace and conflict. These include the Ushahidi platform, first developed in Kenya in 2008 and used widely since.

Overall, ICTs can help manage and prevent conflict, and build peace, in the following ways:

Identifying and mapping hate speech and rumours;

Countering hate speech and rumours;

Identifying and mapping risks to livelihood or other likely causes of conflict;

Collating and analysing citizens’ perceptions of risk and conflict;

Mapping violent incidents;

Tracking armed groups;

Providing early warning;

Identifying examples of peaceful behaviour.

ICTs can help gather a large volumes of information on peace and conflict that can be used to track violence and its causes. ICTs are seen to be less useful in gathering in-depth interviewstyle information. ICTs also have applications in preventing conflict through information or positive messaging. A number of initiatives have been undertaken by NGOs, but there are few comprehensive evaluations.

Broadly speaking, ICTs can be used in ‘vertical’ and ‘horizontal’ configurations. In the former,

ICTs are used by governments to gather and analyse data from populations, or to disseminate messages. In the latter, ICTs such as mobile phones and social media are used by citizens and civil society groups to spread information between citizens, or to the government. The use to which ICTs are put also depends on models of conflict prevention and peacebuilding, which range from tracking and halting insurgent groups by force, to surveying risks and seeking to empower ordinary citizens.

The literature suggests that programmes using ICTs should pay close attention to contextual factors such as the use of technology, the population’s technological literacy, and the data analysis capacities of the implementing organisation.

Humanitarian organisations have as yet developed few specific techniques to protect themselves from the malign use of ICT. Suggested safety measures include the use of data protection principles, risk assessments, and more advocacy of ‘humanitarian space’.

A number of research centres looking into the uses of ICT in peace and conflict prevention have been started. They include research centres at Stanford, Harvard and MIT, Everyday Peace Indicators at Georgetown University, the ICT4Peace Foundation, and PeachTech Lab (Firchow, Martin-Shields, Omer, & Ginty, 2017). This review drew on academic and grey literature. This was largely gender-blind. Academic and policy literature focuses on understanding how ICTs affect the dynamics of conflict, humanitarian programmes, and potential new uses of ICTs. Given the fast pace of innovation, some areas are not thoroughly evaluated.