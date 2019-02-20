20 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report K4D: Shared climate change and natural resource management issues in East Africa

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (354.99 KB)

Abstract

This review uses a mixture of academic and grey literature to explore key shared climate change and natural resource management issues across the East Africa region. Climate change involves different impacts (flood, drought, changing rainfall patterns, etc.) which simultaneously affect numerous issue-areas (agriculture, transport, energy production, etc.), different levels of society (ranging from local to regional), across different spatial and temporal scales. Because of these multi-faceted characteristics, discussing the socioeconomic impacts of climate change is very complex. Given the limited time available for this review and the interrelated nature of climate change and its impacts, it was necessary to narrow the focus of this paper down to some key issues. The issues selected were highlighted through an initial scoping of the literature and by the DFID advisers who requested this review. This review aims to provide a general overview of the literature and is not exhaustive or complete in the issues it focuses on, nor does it make a judgement on the importance of these issues over other climate change related issues in the region. This review provides a brief discussion of the observed and projected climate changes for the East Africa region. Some key economic and social impacts of climate change that are broadly shared by the countries in the East Africa region are then highlighted. The areas explored for East Africa in this review include: drylands management, pastoralism and agriculture; urbanisation and flooding; water availability and supply; forestry and ecosystem changes. The literature reviewed illustrates how complicated and at times speculative the expected socioeconomic impacts of climate change are.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.