Helpdesk Report: K4D - Shaping Health Systems to Include People with Disabilities

Laura Dean, Kerry A. Millington, Rachael Thomson and Rachel Tolhurst

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

November 2018

1. Summary

The Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities demands a shift in health system responses to chronic disease and disability, from the medical management and cure of disability to strengthening inclusive health systems to provide a full continuum of care that is people-centred and rights-based. People with disabilities are at a heightened risk of communicable and non-communicable diseases and these diseases can cause debility and disability. Health needs of these people often extend beyond requiring continual longterm medical support to addressing broader social inequities. Key areas that are likely to be critical in re-orientating health systems from a biomedical approach towards inclusive health systems that are more responsive to the needs of people with debility and disability in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are offered in this report and cover the following:

Nothing about us without us: prioritising person-centred health systems. Responding to issues of access in mainstreaming disability within health systems. Ensuring the provision of specialised services. Community based rehabilitation. Improving the collection and use of disability related data against modified legal and policy frameworks. Partnerships are paramount. Financing and social protection

A responsive health system providing a continuum of care should focus on mainstreaming disability and debility within routine service provision, including at the primary level, as well as the inclusion of specialised interventions focused on supporting people with debility and disability. Collaborating with communities and persons with disability is likely to be critical in ensuring the sustainability of social and structural change to maximise inclusion.

By bringing together a body of evidence that prioritises the provision of a platform for the voices of people with chronic disease and disability, it is anticipated that this report will contribute toward DFID’s “nothing about us without us” ethos, recognising that the participation of people with chronic disease and disability is essential to equitable health systems development. This report focuses specifically on evidence from LMICs. It includes evidence produced by academic research, as well as information from theoretical or conceptual research, policy papers, institutional literature and, where necessary, press releases and blogs. The provision of practical examples and case studies within the report allows for cross-contextual learning and idea generation.

There are clear links between disease, debility and disability in relation to both communicable and non-communicable disease (NCDs). Communicable diseases such as TB, HIV, malaria and many neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) can lead to debility and disability. Likewise, people with disability are often at greater risk of being affected by communicable disease due to the complex relationship between disease, disability and poverty. The large and growing burden of noncommunicable disease in LMICs is also thought to contribute to approximately 80% of years lost to disability, and people with disability are thought to be at increased risk to NCDs. NCDs included in these estimates would be diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc. Thus, debility and disability due to chronic conditions arising from communicable and non-communicable disease requires a complex health systems response that focuses on a continuum of care. When considering disease, disability and debility it is critical to realise, however, that experiences are mediated by broader social inequities. Factors such as poverty, gender, age, conflict and fragility interact with disease and debility to shape vulnerabilities in relation to communicable and non-communicable disease in various ways, and health systems need to be able to adapt to address these vulnerabilities. Furthermore, patient experience of communicable and non-communicable disease and their associated debility and disability is unique to the individual, shaped by broader social and structural factors and frequently includes health needs that are broader than medical interventions.

Health systems need to be able to respond to provide both preventive interventions and those which focus on the case management of disease, all of which requires advances in health service delivery mechanisms and collaboration with other sectors. To date, approaches to health systems strengthening that emphasise the control or containment of communicable disease have dominated policy and programming, with limited consideration of more chronic or lifelong conditions. This has led to weak, fragile and fragmented systems in many LMIC contexts, which have also been designed and shaped by donor priorities. Consequently, the medical management or cure of disease and disability is frequently prioritised due to the dominant perspective of medical practitioners in global health policy. This leaves significant gaps in health systems to be able to deliver a solid continuum of care that allows for: prevention, detection, referral, management (including both pharmacological and psychosocial), surveillance and monitoring, and quality of care assessment, in response to the management of disease and associated debility and disability (Samb et al., 2010). Furthermore, person centred approaches that prioritise the beliefs and values of patients are frequently ignored or ill-considered. To be able to respond to debility and disability effectively within health systems, there is therefore a need to re-orientate approaches to health systems, strengthening towards a focus on multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral partnerships that put the needs of patients and persons affected by disability at the centre of services.