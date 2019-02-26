26 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Mental health and Psychosocial Support and Social and Emotional Learning support for learning outcomes in conflict-affected settings

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 23 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (329.69 KB)

Abstract

This rapid review synthesises findings on the importance of provision of mental health and psychosocial support interventions (MHPSS) and social and emotional learning (SEL) support for protecting or promoting the general psychosocial wellbeing of individuals and the treatment of more serious mental health issues, particularly in conflict or post-conflict situations.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.