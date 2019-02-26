Helpdesk Report: K4D - Mental health and Psychosocial Support and Social and Emotional Learning support for learning outcomes in conflict-affected settings

Abstract

This rapid review synthesises findings on the importance of provision of mental health and psychosocial support interventions (MHPSS) and social and emotional learning (SEL) support for protecting or promoting the general psychosocial wellbeing of individuals and the treatment of more serious mental health issues, particularly in conflict or post-conflict situations.

