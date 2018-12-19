Helpdesk Report: K4D - Local governance in conflict-affected contexts

19 Dec 2018

What are the key lessons or best practices regarding local governance in conflict contexts similar to South Sudan? Although no two conflicts are alike, many have comparable areas of dispute and it is therefore possible for lessons learned to be discussed in relevant examples. This review looks at lessons learned from local governance initiatives and experiences in other fragile and conflict-affected states.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

