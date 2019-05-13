13 May 2019

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Lessons Learned from Education Programmes' Contribution to Peace and Stability

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 08 Apr 2019 View Original
Download PDF (658.03 KB)

Abstract

Whilst education is most often viewed as central to peace-building, it is important to note that it has two faces. Education can be a strong tool in exacerbating violent conflict whilst on the positive side facilitate peace building through addressing the drivers of a conflict. The review draws from academic research on literature from NGOs and donors showing the links between education, conflict and peace. Education has been considered as a salient feature in emergency response featuring on its role as a peace dividend and an entry point to conflict transformation and peace-building (Smith and Ellison, 2015). However, gaps exist in literature on evidence showing how to programme education to address the needs of refugees and populations in conflict areas. Much of the literature reviewed emphasises the need for context specific conflict analysis with a focus on education for understanding how and under what circumstances education can address conflict and instability.

