26 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Joint operating principles among humanitarian actors to improve access

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 02 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Abstract

This helpdesk review provides an overview of academic, policy and practitioner literature that explores lessons or evidence from efforts to establish joint operating principles agreed by humanitarian actors to improve humanitarian access and factors that contributed to their success or failure. Given the diffuse nature of the evidence base, this report is structured in three parts. First part will provide an overview of access constraints faced by humanitarian actors and factors that may enable or constrain the delivery of humanitarian aid, and an overview of joint operating principles and lessons learned. Part 2 provides an annotated bibliography of global and country specific readings that touch on, or have relevance, for the development of joint operating principles and humanitarian access. Part 3 provides examples of operating principles.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

