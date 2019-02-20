20 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report K4D: Integrating Militias

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 24 Jul 2018 View Original
The integration of militias into armed forces is often seen as a means of preventing the resumption of conflict in post-conflict settings (Colletta, 2012, p. 48). It has been used as a strategy in a number of countries, with recent examples including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan. Key risks associated with militia integration include defection, dissatisfaction among the armed forces, disconnect between militia integration and broader Security Sector Reform (SSR), ethnic divisions and militia fragmentation. Factors increasing the effectiveness of militia integration include accountability, rewards/incentives and timeliness.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

