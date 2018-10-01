01 Oct 2018

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Innovative Wash options in situations of severe overcrowding

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 20 Oct 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (653.73 KB)

Abstract

A rapid review of the literature has found a selection of innovative WASH options available for situations of severe population overcrowding and limited spaces. Case study information was collated from African, Middle Eastern, South Asian and Caribbean countries. As requested, a number of experts were consulted for their opinion where there was a lack of project evaluations or grey literature.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

