Helpdesk Report: K4D - Inclusion in crisis response, recovery and resilience

1. Summary

This rapid review provides examples of what has worked to include people in humanitarian assistance who experience heightened vulnerability during crises, due to social inequalities and discrimination relating to gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, and sex characteristics; and religious belief.

Overall, robust evidence is limited for what are, in most cases, relatively new areas of practice in challenging crisis situations.

However, the literature does identify promising practices. Emerging themes from the research on what has potential for improving inclusion in humanitarian assistance include: affected people’s meaningful participation in intervention planning and design; whole-of-community approaches while maintaining accountability to the targeted beneficiaries; multi-component approaches combining complementary strategies (e.g. economic empowerment with social norms change programming); longer-term, pre-crisis investment in relationships with, and capacity building of, local organisations; and disaggregating data and undertaking intersectional analyses to include those hardest to reach.

Review focus, scope and structure

Undertaken in nine days through searching online for English language materials, the report covers interventions in response, recovery and resilience for severe humanitarian events such as conflicts, disasters, pandemics and food crises. This is not a comprehensive evidence review; the evidence is an illustrative selection identified in the time allowed. The report has prioritised evidence from the last five years but has included some useful older literature. It has focused on evidence on “what has worked”; in some cases challenges and other issues are included to enable fuller understanding of an intervention’s effectiveness (and limitations).

This report seeks to provide an insight into the overall standard and range of evidence available, drawing on systematic or rigorous evidence reviews where available, to provide the context by which to understand the examples of evidence included. This review does not assess the quality of evidence. It refers to peer reviewed literature and formal independent evaluations where available. However, given the lack of robust detailed data and analysis for many of the intervention areas and forms of marginalisation, the report also includes grey literature, such as case studies produced by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and evidence summaries by think tanks. The report also signposts examples of best practice guidance produced by donors and UN organisations; it does not provide a comprehensive list of all guidance available and nor does it summarise all of the principles and recommendations.

The report has organised evidence on four areas of humanitarian assistance – prevention, participation, resilience and relief/services. These areas are related with some overlap while interventions tend to have multiple components and outcomes pertaining to more than one area.

Evidence base

Overall a key theme in the literature is that while there has been growing awareness of the importance of inclusive humanitarian assistance, there is still relatively limited systematic programming experience, and even scarcer robust evidence of effectiveness. The review has found more examples, and more evidence of their effectiveness (including a limited number of rigorous impact and experimental evaluations), for interventions seeking to support women and girls in humanitarian assistance, than for other groups. The report reflects this imbalance while deliberately including some of the more descriptive accounts of inclusion of people affected by other forms of discrimination, to give examples of the type of evidence available across all areas.

This rapid review found the least evidence on crisis interventions seeking to include people affected by discrimination for their sexuality or their religion. There are also few interventions operationalising the growing appreciation that drivers of inequalities are intersectional, and little evidence on their effectiveness (Barbelet & Wake, 2020: 28). Moreover the evidence base for humanitarian interventions supporting women and girls still has gaps: the evidence tends to be designated promising rather than effective (that is, based on a limited number of impact and programme with/out control/comparison groups in a limited number of contexts) (Murphy et al., 2019: 17). In addition, most of the evidence is from protracted crises and refugee settings, with gaps in knowledge for what works in the more acute emergency phases of crises.