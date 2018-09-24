Helpdesk Report: K4D - The impact of school health programmes

Question

What evidence is there on the impact of school health programmes/initiatives on: enrolment, retention/dropout of students, learning outcomes; health and nutritional benefits of students, families and communities by type of institution?

If possible, break down results by type of institution (primary, secondary, and tertiary) as objectives may vary by age group.

1. Overview

This report focuses on the impact of school health programmes. School health programmes can cover both the prevention and treatment of disease and malnutrition in a school setting (Snilstveit et al 2016). These services are designed to promote students' physical, cognitive, and social development. Effective school health programmes are broadly considered to be cost-effective. They build on existing health infrastructure and community partnerships, as well as a skilled workforce in schools (UNICEF 2000).

This report focuses on four main areas of impact: enrolment (section 2); retention/dropout of students (section 3); learning outcomes (section 4), and health and nutritional benefits of students, families and communities (section 5). The report is divided into impacts at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels where this information was available, but a lot of the literature focused on schools in general. There was more evidence on school health programmes in primary schools than in secondary schools and very little literature found on the impact of health programmes in tertiary education.

The literature showed that education is a strong predictor of lifelong health and quality of life.

Education, health, and social outcomes are very closely interdependent. Success in school and years of schooling are major factors in determining social and occupational status in adulthood and health status throughout life. Poor school performance predicts healthcompromising behaviours and physical, mental, and emotional problems. Poor nutrition, substance abuse, sedentary behaviour, violence, depression, and suicidality compromise school performance. This negative cycle, established during the school years, has profound consequences for the success and productivity of our communities. Schools and the health and nutrition programmes within them are a key part of the solution to this (IDS 2016).

Good nutrition and health is essential for success at school, for example in terms of cognitive development, attention span and better attendance. Likewise, a good education is crucial for the social, political and economic empowerment of girls and boys, thereby breaking the cycle of chronic malnutrition (IDS 2016). Poor health and nutrition prevent children from attending school and from learning to their best ability whilst there. School health and nutrition programmes are amongst the most cost effective interventions that exist to improve both children’s education and health. They can add four to six points to IQ levels, 10% to school participation, and an additional one to two years of education (World Bank 2017). SHN programmes, which have over the past two decades shifted significantly in focus from a medical approach to one which could reach the most disadvantaged and vulnerable, contribute to health outcomes and are a cost-effective intervention for improving school access and completion (IDS 2016).

There are gender differences in the impact of school health programmes, particularly in relation to the impact of WASH programmes and the lifelong impact of health and education in terms of the health of future children. These have been highlighted when relevant throughout the report.

An internal paper produced by IDS for the EC reviewed the link between school health programmes and education and nutrition outcomes (IDS 2016). The paper produced this table summarising the main findings on the impact of school-based health and nutrition interventions on nutritional and educational outcomes: