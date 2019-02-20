20 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report K4D: ICTs and Livelihood Supports of Refugees and IDPs

Report
Department for International Development
Published on 16 Nov 2018
Information and Communication Technologies and livelihood supports for refugees and internally displaced persons

Abstract

This rapid review examined the examples of ICT approaches to address livelihood needs of those living in IDP and refugee camps. It also examined the lessons learned from these approaches. It identifies mobile and digital-based work opportunites such as online language teaching enable refugees to work remotely without entering local labour markets. Additionally, mobile devices, apps and online platforms help them find local employment opportunities. Finally, the most prominent trend is the provision of coding and IT skills to refugees using onsite and blended learning courses to equip them with skills demanded by the international labour market. However, a number of studies addressed the policy implications of ICT approaches for livelihoods support for refugees. These include the need to understand legal and regulatory environments, tailor to available resources and infrastructure, conduct cost-benefit analysis and ensure financial sustainability, invest in ICT related infrastructure and mitigate digital divide across different groups of refugees.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

