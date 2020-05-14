Helpdesk Report K4D: Girl-focused life skills interventions at a distance

Tal Rafaeli

1. Overview

This rapid review explores the evidence and lessons learned about engaging girls in life skills interventions at a distance (i.e. through mobile, online, radio or other) both in emergency and nonemergency settings. The purpose of the review is to assist programmes in identifying relevant and effective ways to continue and build girls’ life skills remotely during the widespread school closures and quarantine of the COVID-19 crisis (Albrectsen and Giannini, 2020).

The main interest of the review is emergency contexts, however, the limited evidence as well as the potential for learning from programmes from non-emergency settings, led to the inclusion of non-emergency settings in the review. As evidence is scarce in this area, the report is based on a rapid literature review of academic studies, grey literature and emerging evidence, to ensure relevant insights are captured. The lack of rigorous studies on the impact of remote life skills interventions in general and specifically those focused on adolescent girls demonstrates a clear evidence gap.

The review did identify relevant evidence when reviewing literature on several other topics, mainly shifting gender norms using media and communications and remote Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) approaches (most of which focus on HIV). The literature reviewed explored many modes of remote programme delivery, including – radio, magazines, TV, social media, mobile phones, interactive apps and hotlines. Some of the interventions reviewed were ones that require significant planning and preparation, such as TV and radio soap operas (Sugg, 2014; World Bank, 2017). To increase the applicability to the COVID-19 response, the review put greater emphasis on interventions that could be developed and implemented quickly.

Overall, the evidence reviewed suggests that remote approaches show promise in developing the attitude, confidence and knowledge of girls and shifting gender norms in their communities (Marcus & Harper 2015; Marcus & Page, 2014; Sugg, 2014). There is also strong evidence to suggest the remote approaches focused specifically on SRH can positively impact adolescents’ SRH knowledge, skills development and goal setting (Ippoliti & L’Engle, 2017; Cugelman et al., 2011).

However, the evidence that remote life-skills related interventions can lead to behavioural change shows small to medium impact (Shane-Simpson et al., 2017). The review explored ten programmes that most closely align with the review question. Their modes of remote delivery is wide and includes – mobiles phones, radio, magazines and online platforms. One reviewed programme did not include an impact evaluation (Girl Effect, 2017a). The other nine showed strong evidence of influence on the attitude and knowledge of girls’ and their communities (Girl Effect 2017b; Girl Effect, 2018b; Handforth & Bertermann, 2018; Stavropoulou et al., 2017; Ubongo 2019). Three, all focused on SRH, also demonstrated impact on behavioural change (Kyomuhendo Bantebya et al,. 2015; IRH et al., 2015; Peltzer & Promtussananon, 2003).

The review identified the following lessons learned and best practice on effective design and implementation of remote girl-focused life skills interventions.