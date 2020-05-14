Helpdesk Report K4D: Donor agencies’ efforts for improved transparency of delivery chains for aid programmes

Evert-jan Quak, Institute of Development Studies (IDS)

1. Summary

This rapid literature review academic sources, grey literature, and information and documents available on official organisation websites, on transparency and traceability of Official Development Assistance (ODA) within donor agencies’ development and humanitarian aid delivery chains. It draws heavily on grey literature and particularly on information on webpages. Academic research on aid transparency mainly measures the impact of transparency on aid effectiveness and focusses on measurements for aid transparency in general. Hence, sources describing what donor agencies precisely do to secure and improve transparency in delivery chains for aid programmes are mainly found on webpages of donor agencies and transparency initiatives.

In general, the information on which this rapid review is based, shows that most donor agencies commit themselves to align aid transparency efforts according to the International Aid Transparency Initiative’s (IATI) common standard, which they have repeated in several other commitments over the last ten years. Donor agencies, development banks, special government-led development initiatives or programmes that publish aid data and information independently to IATI score very different on aid transparency, depending on the complexity of implementing the IATI standard within their organisational structures. For example, smaller organisational structures with a clear thematic focus that initiated within the last ten years (e.g. US-Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)) seem to have an advantage, while more political broader development agencies, like US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and the European Commission Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development (EC-DEVCO) seem to need more time to align fully to the common standard.

Research shows that two factors also play a significant role in understanding why some organisations seem to do better in aligning to IATI formats than others (Honig & Weaver, 2019):

Donor agencies that have played an active role in the development of IATI’s organisational structure, e.g. in running the Secretariat, such as the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) are amongst the highest scorers in aid transparency for IATI indicators.

Donor agencies feel pressure from professional peers or political influences to comply with the IATI standard and improve their ranking on the independent Aid Transparency Index (ATI). Expectations from peers is mainly felt in independent aid agencies (e.g. DFID, USAID, BMZ-GIZ), while political pressure to perform better is often more dominant in government organisations that have a broader agenda beyond ODA disbursement (e.g. Ministries of Foreign Affairs).

Information on which this rapid review is based also shows that most donor agencies have initially prioritised their management of open source project and country data and overall aid spending by launching open data portals and dashboards. All donor agencies mentioned in this report (UNDP, US agencies, EC agencies, Netherlands MFA, German and Belgium agencies) have established such open data portals for their development projects. Most of these agencies are now in the process to include more disaggregated data (e.g. projects, budgets, subnational data) and get performance results and reviews (e.g. evaluation, monitoring, appraisals) in IATI formats. Hence, most of the mentioned donor organisations have low scores on the IATI performance indicators.