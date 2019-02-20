Helpdesk Report K4D: Disaster Preparedness to Reduce Anxiety and Post-Disaster Stress

Abstract

This report focuses on disaster mental health preparedness, which is a significant reduction method to protect individuals from detrimental psychological effects arising from disasters. Disasters are stressful events not only for individuals who suffer from personal loss but also for the community at large (Khankeh et al., 2011). During the past two decades, natural hazards have affected more than 3 million families around the world (Roudini et al., 2017). The research of Clay et al. (2014) demonstrated a positive connection between disaster preparedness and mental health, and probability of a mental disorder following disasters is due to an absence of preparedness. Disaster mental health preparedness is focused on in the literature and there are many examples of this.

Additionally, there does seem to be some recognition of people with disabilities in disaster preparedness, for example the World Disasters Report 2018 has a section focused on people with disabilities, but the mental health disaster preparedness does not seem to specifically focus on people with disabilities as a group more vulnerable to psychosocial issues. Many of the documents appear to pay lip service to people with disabilities by including one sentence stating that they should be provided for, there was particular mention of people with disabilities living in institutions. Some authors have identified that physically disabled people are more likely to suffer adverse mental health effects in a disaster situation. Additionally, factors associated with mental illness may interfere with the ability to cope with the trauma of disaster. Data from a survey conducted by Humanity & Inclusion in 2015 reveals high levels of exclusion from humanitarian assistance and services for persons with disabilities and access to mental health services is a particular gap (IFRC 2018).