24 Sep 2018

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Delivering school health programmes

Report
Department for International Development
Published on 21 Apr 2017
preview
Download PDF (327.11 KB)

Question

Is there evidence about modes of delivery for school health programmes, such as school clinics with permanent nurses vs visiting nurses, or other methods?

1. Overview

This report is a general overview of lessons learned about delivery mechanisms from school health programmes. Results are ordered by type of educational institution (primary, secondary, tertiary i.e. representing different age groups and needs), where available. Evidence on school health programmes is stronger for developed/higher income countries than low and middle income/developing countries. Limited information for tertiary school health programmes was available. The findings are ‘gender-blind’, but are separated by gender, where available.
From the review of local, national and international school health programmes undertaken for this report, it is clear there is not a “one recommendation fits all” regarding delivery. Key findings are as follows:

• Successful implementation should involve both school staff (especially principals/ head teachers) and parents at the ‘pre-delivery’ preparatory stages. Both teachers and students of all age groups will take part if they are also included in the preparatory stages. They are more likely to engage if they can see the gains from participation - as well as enjoy the programme.

• “On the ground support” from senior stakeholders/community networks and external funders is necessary for introducing a programme within a school. Cultural issues should also be noted, especially when adapting an existing programme to another country.

• Some research studies suggest that primary to early adolescent years is the best time to introduce various health promotion activities and instil preventive behaviours. Younger children do not possess the same ability to learn complex concepts as older children; peer-education is currently considered as a health promotion strategy in adolescents.

• School-based health centres (SBHCs) may be supporting adolescents to play an active role in promoting their own health. School nurses are a valuable, but diminishing, resource. Not all programmes have to be nurse/teacher-led or classroom-based: using volunteers or trainers employed by local authorities is another option.

• Teachers can help with delivering factual information- especially if the content requires minimal effort; peer-educators can focus more on social issues, provided appropriate students are selected.

• Barriers to implementation include lack of support regarding ‘understanding’ the project, funding, and a poor workforce to deliver the message. Targeting delivery and appropriate management often lies at the heart of practical success.

• Lessons learned include the importance of flexibility, a) to allow tailoring of the programme to students at different stages of physical, psychological and social development, and b) to account for different levels of skills and experience of the programme deliverers. Distinct hygiene provisions must be made, especially for girls in the late primary and early secondary years.

• A team approach to implementing evidence-based school health promotion programmes will often enhance the success of the programmes.

