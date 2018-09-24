Helpdesk Report: K4D - Data on the prevalence of the worst forms of child labour

Question

What data do we have about the prevalence of the worst forms of child labour? How robust are the data and what are the limitations of existing data sets?

1. Overview

This rapid review synthesises findings from rigorous academic, practitioner, and policy references published in the past fifteen years that discuss the prevalence of the worst forms of child labour. Globally, children are routinely engaged in paid and unpaid forms of work that are considered not harmful to them. They are classified as child labourers when they are either too young to work or are involved in hazardous activities that may compromise their physical, mental, social or educational development. According to the International Labour Organisation (IPEC, 2013: 7) the term “child labour” is a subset of “children in employment”, it includes all children in employment 5-11 years of age; excludes those in the 12-14 year age group engaged in “permissible light work”; and, from among the 15-17-year-olds, includes only those in hazardous work or other worst forms of child labour.

The issue of child labour is guided by three international conventions: the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 138 concerning minimum age for admission to employment and Recommendation No. 146 (1973) ; ILO Convention No. 182 concerning the prohibition and immediate action for the elimination of the worst forms of child labour and Recommendation No. 190 (1999) ; and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child6 . These conventions frame the concept of child labour and form the basis for child labour legislation enacted by countries that are signatories. The ILO defines the worst forms of child labour as follows (article 3 of ILO No. 182):

A. all forms of slavery or practices similar to slavery, such as the sale and trafficking of children, debt bondage and serfdom and forced or compulsory labour, including forced or compulsory recruitment of children for use in armed conflict;

B. the use, procuring or offering of a child for prostitution, for the production of pornography or for pornographic performances;

C. the use, procuring or offering of a child for illicit activities, in particular for the production and trafficking of drugs as defined in the relevant international treaties;

D. work which, by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out, is likely to harm the health, safety or morals of children

Estimates on the prevalence of child labour and the worst forms of child labour are challenging to generate and subject to much debate. According to the ILO (2002), in 2000 there were 245.5 million children involved in child labour, engaged in work that was damaging to their mental, physical and emotional development. An estimated 178.9 million children (aged 5–17) were engaged in the worst forms of child labour (see figure 2). In 2012, ILO (2012) estimated that 264 million children between the ages 5-17 were actively participating in some kind of economic activity globally, with 168 million of these children carrying out work defined as child labour. An estimated 85 million of these were engaged in hazardous work (often used as a proxy for the worst forms of child labour). Whilst this figure includes children in hazardous work, it does not capture the other worst forms of child labour, last estimated to involve at least 8.4 million children in 2000 (Donger, 2016; ILO, 2002; US DoL, 2016).

Key findings of this rapid literature review are:

▪ While data on the worst forms of child labour and information about government efforts to address this issue are improving, data are still insufficient to provide a complete understanding of the problem

▪ Sources of data on child labour (including the worst forms of child labour) include the Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) and the Child Labour Surveys of the ILOs Statistical Information and Monitoring Programme on Child Labour (SIMPOC) surveys.

The Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) have adopted the MICS module on child labour in its questionnaires (UNICEF, 2012). Many countries also produce national labour estimates and reports that often include data on child labour and/or employment among children.

▪ The existence of the worst forms child labour often involves violations of laws and regulations, including serious criminal violations. Information on all forms of child labour may be difficult to gather and intentionally suppressed. Additionally, the victims of the worst forms of child labour may be vulnerable politically underrepresented or marginalised and therefore unable to claim their rights or communicate their situations.

▪ Global estimates of children in worst forms other than hazardous are not consistently measured directly by the ILO, due to the often hidden and illicit nature of these extreme forms of child labour and the subsequent lack of reliable data on them in most countries.

▪ Adequately accounting for gender concerns is critical to the success of interventions against child labour and of later interventions promoting successful transition to decent work (ILO, 2015). Girls are considered to be also particularly vulnerable to worst forms of child labour such as commercial sexual exploitation and to hidden forms of child labour such as domestic work in third-party households.

▪ A number of definitional challenges and methodological issues underlie the challenges of recording numbers of children engaged in the worst forms of child labour. These include issues associated with defining child labour, definitions of the worst forms of child labour and issues associated with variations in data available and its collection.