26 Feb 2019

Helpdesk Report: K4D - Country-based pooled funds for humanitarian financing

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 26 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (612.97 KB)

Abstract

This rapid review provides a brief overview of the evidence on the effectiveness of CBPFs for humanitarian response, and recommendations of good practice. The review also highlights briefly findings on other types of country-based funds – funds that are accessible to multiple organisations, but with financing from only one donor (Thomas, 2017). The evidence found is from a mix of reports published by organisations (donors and NGOs) implementing or participating in CBPFs, and some (albeit) limited comparative analysis.

K4D helpdesk reports provide summaries of current research, evidence and lessons learned. This report was commissioned by the UK Department for International Development.

